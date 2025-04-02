Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It comes with an IP68 and IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build and a MIL-810H durability certification. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the preceding Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was introduced in the country in May 2024.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. The smartphone will go on sale in the country starting April 9 at 12pm IST. It is offered in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) all-curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, 4,500nits peak brightness level, Water Touch 3.0, and HDR10+ support. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certifications alongside Pantone Validated True Colour certification.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP onboard storage. The phone supports storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and will receive three years of Android OS upgrades alongside four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor at the back. There's a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls on the front. It supports up to 4K video recording as well.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion supports Moto AI features including imaging and productivity tools like photo enhancement, adaptive stabilisation, magic eraser and more. The smartphone also supports Google's Circle to Search and other features like Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, Family Space 3.0, and Moto Gestures. It comes with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers as well. Connectivity options for the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Edge 60 Fusion with support for 68W wired Turbo Charging. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has a MIL-810H military-grade durability certification and is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The phone measures 161 x 73 x 8.2mm in size and weighs 180g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.