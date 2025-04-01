Apple Watch Series 10 was launched by the company last year, with the company's first wide angle OLED screen. The company's latest smartwatch model didn't arrive with any new health sensors, but a tipster has leaked images of a purported Apple Watch Series 10 prototype equipped with a sensor that isn't present on the company's older models. According to reports, the iPhone maker is reportedly working on new sensors that will enable support for blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring on future models.

Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Features Redesigned Sensor Layout

Images of a purported Apple Watch Series 10 model were leaked in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster @StellaFudge. It features the same text seen on the rear panel of Apple's latest smartwatch. However, unlike the Apple Watch Series 10 and previous models, this wearable is seen to feature a completely redesigned sensor layout.

Prototype Apple Watch Series 10 with… A very unique health sensor arrangement.



The health sensors got shrunk down a lot and there was an extra light ring around the perimeter. The watch is also running an unreleased build of watchOS11, somewhere between 11.1b5 and 11.1rc. pic.twitter.com/8n06JkQT39 — Stella - Fudge (@StellaFudge) March 31, 2025

Compared with the sensors on our Apple Watch Series 10 review unit, the prototype appears to be equipped with sensors that are smaller and located near in the centre. The additional space freed up due to the smaller health sensors features a new light ring, according to the leaker.

The light ring seen in the Apple Watch Series 10 prototype appears to be a new sensor that didn't make its way to the model launched by the company last year. However, the tipster says that there's no way to see what the new sensor does, as the default applications are missing on the prototype, which is running on an unreleased watchOS 11 build.

Previous reports have suggested that is working on adding support for blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitoring features. However, the Cupertino company reportedly faced challenges while introducing these capabilities, and they could eventually make their way to a future version of the Apple Watch.