Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Leak Reveals Unidentified Health Sensor

A unique health sensor arrangement on a leaked Apple Watch Series 10 prototype suggests that the company was working on a new health sensor.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2025 17:49 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Leak Reveals Unidentified Health Sensor

Apple Watch Series 10 (pictured) was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't feature new health monitoring sensors
  • An unreleased prototype of the wearable shows a new light ring
  • Apple may eventually introduce blood glucose, blood pressure monitoring
Apple Watch Series 10 was launched by the company last year, with the company's first wide angle OLED screen. The company's latest smartwatch model didn't arrive with any new health sensors, but a tipster has leaked images of a purported Apple Watch Series 10 prototype equipped with a sensor that isn't present on the company's older models. According to reports, the iPhone maker is reportedly working on new sensors that will enable support for blood glucose and blood pressure monitoring on future models.

Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Features Redesigned Sensor Layout

Images of a purported Apple Watch Series 10 model were leaked in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster @StellaFudge. It features the same text seen on the rear panel of Apple's latest smartwatch. However, unlike the Apple Watch Series 10 and previous models, this wearable is seen to feature a completely redesigned sensor layout.

Compared with the sensors on our Apple Watch Series 10 review unit, the prototype appears to be equipped with sensors that are smaller and located near in the centre. The additional space freed up due to the smaller health sensors features a new light ring, according to the leaker. 

The light ring seen in the Apple Watch Series 10 prototype appears to be a new sensor that didn't make its way to the model launched by the company last year. However, the tipster says that there's no way to see what the new sensor does, as the default applications are missing on the prototype, which is running on an unreleased watchOS 11 build.

Previous reports have suggested that is working on adding support for blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitoring features. However, the Cupertino company reportedly faced challenges while introducing these capabilities, and they could eventually make their way to a future version of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch, Apple, Smartwatches
Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch

Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Leak Reveals Unidentified Health Sensor
