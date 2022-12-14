Apple macOS Ventura 13.1 software update has been released for compatible laptops and computers, alongside iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for mobile devices. The software update is the first major release after macOS Ventura was made available to users with compatible hardware in October 2022. The update includes various security fixes for known issues, as well as improvements in terms of features and enhanced capabilities. The update is highlighted by the introduction of two new features - Advanced Data Protection through end-to-end encryption for various iCloud services, and the launch of a collaborative brainstorming app, Freeform, which is also available for Apple devices running iOS and iPadOS 16.2.

According to Apple's support document on the stable 13.1 update for macOS, the company has managed to troubleshoot and fix issues that span various kernel and other vulnerabilities. The support document lists 33 vulnerabilities and bugs that have been fixed through the latest stable 13.1 update.

Mac users wishing to update their OS to the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 version may do so by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on their macOS devices.

The two major talking points from the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 update, as previously mentioned, are the introduction of Advanced Data Protection through enhanced encryption features for iCloud, and the Freeform application.

Advanced Data Protection will provide users end-to-end encryption for Messages, backups, Photos, Notes, and anything other data that is stored on iCloud and linked to the user's account.

On the other hand, Freeform is a collaborative app that was first introduced at Apple's WWDC 2022 event in June 2022. The Freeform app has been made available across the Apple ecosystem on mac, iPhone, and iPad through the latest series of stable updates for the respective devices, all of which are rolling out for compatible devices now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.