Trump Mobile T1 Smartphone With 6.8-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Announced; Price, Specifications

T1 Phone will offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 14:48 IST


Photo Credit: Trump Mobile

T1 Phone will house a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Trump Organisation has announced a new wireless service in the US
  • The carrier offers a '47 Plan' that provides several benefits
  • The T1 Phone appears to have a gold-accented design
US President Donald Trump's family business announced a new cellular service called Trump Mobile and a new gold-hued phone called the T1 on Monday. The Trump T1 phone will reportedly be manufactured in the US and is said to be available in September. However, the company is currently accepting pre-orders for the phone online. The T1 is said to run on Android 15, offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. 

Trump Mobile is a self-branded mobile network from the Trump Organisation. The carrier will offer a single plan called “The 47 Plan”, which is marketed as an alternative to mainstream telecom providers. However, it is a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) service and will piggyback on the AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile networks in the US to provide coverage.

T1 Phone Price, Specifications

The Trump Mobile website has listed the T1 Phone (Model - 8002) for pre-order with a price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000). Customers can pay a $100 deposit to reserve their device. The T1 phone is confirmed to be available in September 2025, the website mentioned. The listing also reveals its design and specifications, although it looks as just a placeholder for now. 

The images show the gold-accented T1 smartphone with a hole-punch display design and triple camera array at the rear. It is said to offer a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging speed. When launched, it is claimed to run on Android 15. 

For optics, the T1 Phone will get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it will offer a 16-megapixel front camera. It is said to get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset will have a fingerprint sensor and support an AI-based face unlock feature. It will also get a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

The 47 Plan Benefits

The Trump Mobile is offering 'The 47 Plan' featuring unlimited talktime, text, and data. The plan costs $47.45 (roughly Rs. 4,000) per month and provides 5G coverage with an FUP of 20GB. 

Further, The 47 Plan provides free international calling to 100 countries. Families of military families of service members are confirmed to receive free international texting, discounted international calling, and global coverage. Other benefits include device protection, roadside assistance provided by Drive America and telehealth and pharmacy services. Customers will be able to use their existing handsets with a Trump Mobile SIM card to access the new network. 

Comments

Further reading: Trump Mobile, T1 Phone, T1 Phone Price, T1 Phone Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

