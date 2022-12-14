Realme 10 Pro+ 5G launched in India last week and will go on sale in the country for the first time today. The latest 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. They display also comes with HDR10+ support, has 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is said to be India's first phone to feature a display with support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The Realme smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is set to go live for sale in India for the first time today from 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The handset is available in two storage variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 25,999 respectively. Users can get a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on Realme's online store and Flipkart on selected bank cards. There is also no cost EMI offer for up to 6 months on Flipkart.

The handset from Realme will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It features a 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits of peak brightness, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The handset is equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Realme 10 Pro + 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel snapper on the front. The handset runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone also gets a Tactile Engine 2.0 and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. Additionally, the smartphone has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature, which can increase the available memory to 16GB by utilising unused storage to improve performance, according to the company.

