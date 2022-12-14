Technology News
  Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is sold in two storage variants and pricing begins at Rs. 24,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 11:49 IST
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G sale will begin on December 14 at 12pm on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro + 5G sports a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The display offers support for 2160Hz PWM dimming
  • Realme 10 Pro + 5G packs a 5000mAh battery

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G launched in India last week and will go on sale in the country for the first time today. The latest 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. They display also comes with HDR10+ support, has 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is said to be India's first phone to feature a display with support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The Realme smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is set to go live for sale in India for the first time today from 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The handset is available in two storage variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 25,999 respectively. Users can get a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on Realme's online store and Flipkart on selected bank cards. There is also no cost EMI offer for up to 6 months on Flipkart.

The handset from Realme will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It features a 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits of peak brightness, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The handset is equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Realme 10 Pro + 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel snapper on the front. The handset runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone also gets a Tactile Engine 2.0 and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. Additionally, the smartphone has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature, which can increase the available memory to 16GB by utilising unused storage to improve performance, according to the company.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
