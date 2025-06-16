In 2024, Apple managed to secure a spot among India's top five smartphone brands. According to a report, it is expected to continue on this upwards trajectory by shipping more iPhone units in the latest quarter compared to the same period last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly ship 2.8 million iPhone units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, translating into a 20 percent growth.year-over-year (YoY). This is despite the anticipated downturn in the Indian smartphone market due to seasonal slowdown as well as the ongoing heat waves in several key regions.

iPhone Shipments in Q2 2025

Citing information from the International Data Corporation (IDC), MoneyControl reported that the smartphone market in India is expected to witness a drop of 3-4 percent in terms of shipments in Q2 2025. Market analysts anticipate between 33-34 million shipments during this period.

This decline in shipments is attributed to a variety of factors affecting the Indian smartphone market, including seasonal slowdown. The sales are further expected to be impacted by the ongoing heat waves in several regions.

Despite this reported decrease, Apple is expected to register a double-digit growth of more than 20 percent in the second quarter of this year, shipping upwards of 2.8 million iPhone units. In the same period, Android phone shipments are expected to decline by 5 percent YoY.

The report states consumers' demand for discounts and financing options on iPhone models is helping drive the company's sales and its presence in the market.

This growth is in line with Apple's strong performance in Q1 2025 in India. The company was reported to have the strongest YoY growth amongst the top five smartphone brands in the country. It recorded a 23 percent increase, shipping three million units.

The iPhone 16, in particular, was found to be a high-selling model, accounting for 4 percent of the total smartphone shipments in India during the same period. In total, Apple reportedly recorded a 9.5 percent market share.