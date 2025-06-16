Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report

Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report

Apple is expected to register a double-digit growth of more than 20 percent, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 15:15 IST
Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report

iPhone 16 accounted for 4 percent of the total smartphone shipments in India in Q1, as per IDC

Highlights
  • iPhone shipments in India are reported to increase YoY in Q2 2025
  • Discounts and financing offers are boosting demand for iPhone
  • Heat waves and seasonal slowdown are said to be affecting sales
Advertisement

In 2024, Apple managed to secure a spot among India's top five smartphone brands. According to a report, it is expected to continue on this upwards trajectory by shipping more iPhone units in the latest quarter compared to the same period last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly ship 2.8 million iPhone units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, translating into a 20 percent growth.year-over-year (YoY). This is despite the anticipated downturn in the Indian smartphone market due to seasonal slowdown as well as the ongoing heat waves in several key regions.

iPhone Shipments in Q2 2025

Citing information from the International Data Corporation (IDC), MoneyControl reported that the smartphone market in India is expected to witness a drop of 3-4 percent in terms of shipments in Q2 2025. Market analysts anticipate between 33-34 million shipments during this period.

This decline in shipments is attributed to a variety of factors affecting the Indian smartphone market, including seasonal slowdown. The sales are further expected to be impacted by the ongoing heat waves in several regions.

Despite this reported decrease, Apple is expected to register a double-digit growth of more than 20 percent in the second quarter of this year, shipping upwards of 2.8 million iPhone units. In the same period, Android phone shipments are expected to decline by 5 percent YoY.

The report states consumers' demand for discounts and financing options on iPhone models is helping drive the company's sales and its presence in the market.

This growth is in line with Apple's strong performance in Q1 2025 in India. The company was reported to have the strongest YoY growth amongst the top five smartphone brands in the country. It recorded a 23 percent increase, shipping three million units.

The iPhone 16, in particular, was found to be a high-selling model, accounting for 4 percent of the total smartphone shipments in India during the same period. In total, Apple reportedly recorded a 9.5 percent market share.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: IDC, Apple, IPhone, Iphone 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date Set for June 23; Price Range, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Boat SmartRing Active Plus Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  5. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  6. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  7. Bitcoin Stabilises Around $106,600; Altcoins See Gain
  8. You Can Now Listen to Search Results as a Podcast-Style AI Conversation
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F7 Launch Date and Price in India Leaked; Design, Key Features Tipped Again
  2. Vivo X200 FE Confirmed to Launch Soon in Global Markets; Pre-Reservations Begin
  3. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 India Launch Date Set for July 8; Key Features, Availability Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Including XRING O1 Chip Revealed
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Edges Past $106,000 in Modest Recovery; Altcoins See Gains
  6. Apple to Ship 2.8 Million iPhone Units in India in Q2 2025 Despite Seasonal Slowdown, Heat Wave: Report
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Sets All-Time Launch Week Sales Record in the US, Beating Sony's PS4
  8. Elon Musk's X Sees Partial Recovery After Outage Hits US Users, Downdetector Shows
  9. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date Set for June 23; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  10. Google Tests AI-Powered Audio Overviews in Search Results for Certain Queries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »