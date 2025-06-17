Meta AI app, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform with a social experience, came under fire last week after several users and reports highlighted that its Discover feed was showing a multitude of seemingly personal conversations. It appears that the social media giant is now taking steps to rectify this and making users more aware about the consequences of hitting the “Share” button. When sharing a post on the social feed, a warning message appears informing users that the content will be visible to everyone.

Meta AI App Shows Warning Message Before Letting Users Share Chats

First reported by Business Insider, the Meta AI app now shows a warning message whenever users try to share a conversation publicly. Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to spot the warning message when attempting the same. This might be one of the guardrails the company is implementing to stop the instances of users unknowingly posting personal information.

Meta AI app's warning message

The warning message appears after users tap the “Share” button located on the top right corner. A full-page pop-up window appears with the message “Prompts that you post are public and visible to everyone. Your prompts may be suggested by Meta on other Meta apps.” Additionally, the message also tells users to avoid sharing personal or sensitive information.

A “Manage Settings” hyperlink also appears next to the message. It takes users to a Settings page where users can choose whether their prompts can be suggested on Facebook and Instagram or not. Once users see this message, they need to tap the middle of the screen once to activate the “Post to feed” button. After that, they can share the post to the Discover feed.

Notably, some of the Gadgets 360 staff members highlighted seeing this message when trying to share a post for the first time, however, it apparently did not appear afterwards. We are now seeing this message appear more frequently.

The Business Insider report also claimed to see more image-based posts and fewer text posts, which might also be part of Meta's efforts to curb posts of personal nature. However, we were not able to verify this claim.

Also, image posts on the Meta AI app, especially those that contain an AI edit of a real picture, comes with privacy concerns of its own. As reported last week, these posts also include the original, unedited image in the description which can be copied or saved by anyone.