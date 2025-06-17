Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats

Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats

When users try to post on Meta AI app’s Discover feed, a message warns users that the content would be visible to everyone.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 13:21 IST
Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta is reportedly also showing more images than text posts on its AI app

Highlights
  • The message also tells users to not post personal information
  • Meta AI app’s Discover feed surfaces seemingly personal chats
  • Meta says nothing is shared on Discover unless users choose to post
Advertisement

Meta AI app, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform with a social experience, came under fire last week after several users and reports highlighted that its Discover feed was showing a multitude of seemingly personal conversations. It appears that the social media giant is now taking steps to rectify this and making users more aware about the consequences of hitting the “Share” button. When sharing a post on the social feed, a warning message appears informing users that the content will be visible to everyone.

Meta AI App Shows Warning Message Before Letting Users Share Chats

First reported by Business Insider, the Meta AI app now shows a warning message whenever users try to share a conversation publicly. Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to spot the warning message when attempting the same. This might be one of the guardrails the company is implementing to stop the instances of users unknowingly posting personal information.

meta ai app warning Meta AI app warning message

Meta AI app's warning message

 

The warning message appears after users tap the “Share” button located on the top right corner. A full-page pop-up window appears with the message “Prompts that you post are public and visible to everyone. Your prompts may be suggested by Meta on other Meta apps.” Additionally, the message also tells users to avoid sharing personal or sensitive information.

A “Manage Settings” hyperlink also appears next to the message. It takes users to a Settings page where users can choose whether their prompts can be suggested on Facebook and Instagram or not. Once users see this message, they need to tap the middle of the screen once to activate the “Post to feed” button. After that, they can share the post to the Discover feed.

Notably, some of the Gadgets 360 staff members highlighted seeing this message when trying to share a post for the first time, however, it apparently did not appear afterwards. We are now seeing this message appear more frequently.

The Business Insider report also claimed to see more image-based posts and fewer text posts, which might also be part of Meta's efforts to curb posts of personal nature. However, we were not able to verify this claim.

Also, image posts on the Meta AI app, especially those that contain an AI edit of a real picture, comes with privacy concerns of its own. As reported last week, these posts also include the original, unedited image in the description which can be copied or saved by anyone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta AI, Meta, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details

Related Stories

Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. Poco F7 5G to Launch in India and Global Markets on This Date
  4. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  6. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Discounted for a Limited Time
  8. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Design Revealed in New Leaked Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Discounted for a Limited Time: Check Offers, Availability
  2. Poco F7 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24; to Debut in Global Markets On the Same Day
  3. Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
  4. OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
  6. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Trump Media Seeks SEC Approval for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF
  8. Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details
  9. Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
  10. Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »