  Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50 Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V30 Lite 5G is available in a single 12GB + 256GB option.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2023 14:53 IST
Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 Lite 5G is offered in Forest Black and Rose Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V30 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED
  • The smartphone carries a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Vivo V30 Lite 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
Vivo V30 Lite 5G has been quietly launched in Mexico today. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera sensor and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system. The newly launched handset ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13. It is available in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration in Mexico. The company has not yet confirmed the phone's availability in any other regions.

Vivo V30 Lite 5G price, availability

Offered in Forest Black and Rose Gold colourways, the Vivo V30 Lite 5G is listed on the Vivo Mexico website in a lone 12GB + 256GB variant. It is priced in Mexico at MXN 8,999 (roughly Rs. 44,100) and is available for purchase via Telcel and other Mexican online resellers.

Vivo V30 Lite 5G specifications, features

The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, pixel density of 394ppi, and a peak brightness level of 1150 nits. The Vivo V30 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It offers 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Out-of-the-box, the handset boots Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

In the camera department, the Vivo V30 Lite 5G gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an LED flash at the back. The front camera placed centrally within a hole-punch slot at the top of the display has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Vivo has packed a 4,800mAh battery in the Vivo V30 Lite 5G with support for 44W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It offer 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and GPS connectivity. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, weighs 190g, and measures 162.35mm x 74.85mm x 7.69mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo V30 Lite 5G

Vivo V30 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo V30 Lite 5G, Vivo V30 Lite 5G price, Vivo V30 Lite 5G launch, Vivo V30 Lite 5G specifications, Vivo V30 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
