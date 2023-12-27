Technology News

Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon

Microsoft Copilot allows free access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 15:53 IST
Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Copilot is now available on Play Store

Highlights
  • Microsoft Copilot is a rebranded version of Bing Chat
  • The Android application is currently free to use
  • The Copilot app does not mandate a Microsoft sign in
Microsoft Copilot appears to have been quietly rolled out to Android users. Copilot, driven by the latest OpenAI models GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, is capable of generating content and creating visuals from basic text descriptions and requests. It is Microsoft's Bing Chat AI chatbot and other existing AI features rebranded and bundled together as a generative AI assistant. Although the company has not announced the release officially, Microsoft Copilot is currently listed on Google's Play Store and is available for download to all Android users.

The Play Store listing (first spotted by Neowin) of Microsoft Copilot lists the app as free-to-use, suggesting there could be in-app purchases. As per the listing on the Play Store, the app was last updated on December 19. Microsoft rebranded its Bing Chat AI to Copilot in September this year. However, unlike Bing Chat, the new app is completely dedicated to providing access to Microsoft's AI conversation helper. There is no distraction from Bing's search engine or rewards, but advertisements will show up occasionally in this new app.

Copilot, as suggested by the listing, offers free access to OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 artificial intelligence models, which are claimed to help offer users "fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals" from simple text cues. 

The Microsoft Copilot app for Android does not require users to sign in to a Microsoft account. However, the company explains that signing in using a Microsoft email ID would allow "more questions" and "longer conversations" with the chatbot. The app also asks for an approximate location permission but it is not mandatory to share. A toggle within the Microsoft Copilot application enables users to turn on GPT-4 access, which the app also warns will be “slower while being creative.”

Meanwhile, a report by Windows Latest citing internal sources suggests that Microsoft is working on an iOS version of Copilot. The report claims that it is "nearly ready" and could launch soon although it does not detail a timeline. For the time being, iOS users can access Microsoft Copilot via the Bing Chat app.

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft, Android, Play Store, Google, iOS, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
