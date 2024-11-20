Technology News
Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud-Based Mini PC That Resembles Apple's Mac Mini Launched

Windows 365 Link will be available in select markets in the first half of 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 11:49 IST
Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud-Based Mini PC That Resembles Apple's Mac Mini Launched

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 365 Link carries a locked-down operating system

  • Windows 365 Link can’t install local applications
  • It starts shipping in April for select markets
  • The device supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC was unveiled by the company on Tuesday. The company's first Cloud PC device lets users quickly and securely connect to Windows 365. Microsoft's new compact PC bears a resemblance to Apple's Mac Mini M4, although there are differences in how the devices function. The PC has a thin and light build and runs a cloud-based version of Windows 11. The Windows 365 Link offers dual monitor connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more similar to the Mac Mini. It will be available in April 2025.

Windows 365 Link, announced at the Microsoft Ignite event 2024, will be available for purchase in select markets starting April 2025 with a price tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 30,000). 

However, Microsoft is allowing organisations in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US to apply for the Windows 365 Link preview programme. Interested users in these regions can reach out to their Microsoft account team and request to join the preview programme by December 15, 2024.

The launch of Windows 365 Link comes a month after Apple unveiled its new Mac Mini M4. The latter starts at Rs. 59,900 in India for the base model. The version with the M4 Pro chip costs Rs. 1,49,900.

The Windows 365 Link runs a cloud-based version of Windows 11 and houses an undisclosed Intel processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device designed for corporate customers — specifically desk-based workers — offers dual 4K monitor support, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It offers support for high-performance video playback and conferencing.

Microsoft states that it is working to support high-fidelity meetings with partner solutions such as Webex by Cisco. The Windows 365 Link is equipped with three USB Type-A 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, a Kensington lock port, and a port for the power cord.

The Windows 365 Link carries a locked-down operating system with no local data or apps, and no local admin users. Microsoft states that the elimination of local data and apps and admin rights reduces the chances of malware. It offers passwordless authentication using Microsoft Entra ID. Features like Secure Boot, the dedicated Trusted Platform Module, Hypervisor Code Integrity, BitLocker encryption, and the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint detection and response sensor can't be turned off, further helping to secure the device.

Organisations using Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Entra ID and meeting existing Windows 365 requirements are eligible to use the Windows 365 Link. It is compatible with wired and wireless peripherals, monitors, audio devices, input devices like keyboards and mice, cameras, storage devices, and hubs. The Windows 365 Link measures 120x120x30mm.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details Surface Online; Tipped to Use ALoP Technology
