The new Nvidia app has been officially announced as a new way of keeping PCs updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and Nvidia Studio drivers. It was first unveiled in February this year and was available in beta until now. The new app merges the functionality of the Nvidia Control Panel and the GeForce Experience apps into a single platform which can be used to update drivers, apply game filters and install apps like GeForce NOW and Nvidia Broadcast.

New Nvidia App Features

In a blog post, Nvidia highlighted that its new app for PCs features a unified GPU control center which acts as a one-stop solution for fine-tuning game, program, and driver settings. Users can now access gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game enhancing filters easily with the new redesigned in-game overlay. Those with RTX PCs can leverage new artificial intelligence (AI) game filters such as the RTX Dynamic Vibrance which are accelerated by Tensor Cores. The company says this feature supports more than 1,200 games.

It also brings support for 4K 120fps or 8K 60fps video capture in the AV1 codec, utilising the eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoders (NVENC) on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards and laptop GPUs. Nvidia app has a unified interface for the Optimal Playable Settings and relevant Control Panel options.

There's also a new Drivers page which displays the changes in bulleted points, along with the supported list of games. Furthermore, users can rollback to a driver previously installed via the Nvidia app.

In the new Discover section, other Nvidia applications such as GeForce NOW, Nvidia Broadcast, Nvidia Canvas, Nvidia FrameView, and Nvidia ChatRTX can be downloaded. Another highlight of the new app is the redesigned overlay which brings options related to video, screenshot, filter, and overlay. These settings can be adjusted by invoking the overlay or by simply using the listed hotkeys. It also carries popular features of both GeForce Experience and RTX Experience apps, including optional login to redeem bundles and rewards.