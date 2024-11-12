Technology News
Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With QHD Resolution, 180Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

The monitor comes with VESA DisplayHDR400 certification.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024
Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With QHD Resolution, 180Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Photo Credit: Gigabyte

Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor sports a 27-inch IPS screen

  • Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor comes with a 180Hz IPS panel
  • The monitor offers 95 percent DCI-P3 and 130 percent sRGB coverage
  • It also gets OSD Sidekick software for adjusting display settings
Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor was launched in India on Tuesday. It joins the Taiwanese manufacturer's extensive lineup of gaming monitors and boasts features such as a 27-inch panel with QHD resolution, a refresh rate of 180Hz, and AMD FreeSync technology for improved visuals. Gigabyte says its monitor carries support for OSD Sidekick software which enables users to tweak various display settings and allows for further customisation through the keyboard and mouse.

Gigabyte M27QA ICE Monitor Price in India

Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor is priced in India at Rs. 29,000. It is available in a single white colourway and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline retail outlets.

Gigabyte M27QA ICE Monitor Specifications

The Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor comes equipped with a 27-inch IPS non-glare display with a QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. The company claims it offers 95 percent DCI-P3 and 130 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and a rapid 1ms (MPRT) response time. The gaming monitor features AMD FreeSync technology that is said to improve the display's synchronisation with compatible GPUs to eliminate screen tearing.

Additionally, it also has VESA DisplayHDR400 certifications, which is claimed to deliver enhanced contrast and brightness for a more immersive gameplay experience.

Its other features include OSD Sidekick, Aim Stabiliser Sync, Black Equaliser, Dashboard, Crosshair, and six-axis Colour Control — all of which contribute to providing clearer visuals and reducing motion blur during fast scenes. The monitor also has OSD Sidekick software which lets users adjust display settings and customise the user profiles by just using the keyboard and mouse. With the built-in KVM switch, they can control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video and mouse.

In terms of connectivity, the Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor is equipped with a single USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Downstream ports, one USB 3.2 Upstream port, DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 615.11 x 367.35 x 42.21 mm (without a stand) and weighs 3.45 kg.

