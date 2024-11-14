Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Front Camera

Samsung Galaxy A36 is expected to retain its predecessor's 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A35 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • It could feature triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 could launch in March, 2025
Samsung Galaxy A36 is said to be in the works as a successor to Galaxy A35. While Samsung has not confirmed the exact launch date of this new Galaxy A series device, early leaks suggest that it will come with a notable upgrade to its front camera. On the rear, the Galaxy A36 is expected to retain the 50-megapixel primary sensor from its predecessor. The Galaxy A36 is likely to debut in March 2025 with a Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A36's New Selfie Camera

As per a report by Galaxy Club (Dutch), the unannounced Galaxy A36 features a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. This front camera sensor will not be the same as the Galaxy A56's rumoured 12-megapixel sensor. Samsung is said to maintain a certain difference in camera quality between the upcoming Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.

Further, the report states that Samsung will continue to use the 50-megapixel main camera from the current Galaxy A35 phone for the Galaxy A36. Like the predecessor, the camera setup could also include a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy A36 will be powered either by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM in one configuration. It could run on Android 15.

Early renders of the Galaxy A36 hinted at a hole punch display design and a redesigned camera island with three vertically arranged cameras inside a pill-shaped module. It is likely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is rumoured to launch in March next year. It is said to come with a thin body with 162.6 x 77.9x 7.4mm dimensions.

 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comment

