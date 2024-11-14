Samsung Galaxy A36 is said to be in the works as a successor to Galaxy A35. While Samsung has not confirmed the exact launch date of this new Galaxy A series device, early leaks suggest that it will come with a notable upgrade to its front camera. On the rear, the Galaxy A36 is expected to retain the 50-megapixel primary sensor from its predecessor. The Galaxy A36 is likely to debut in March 2025 with a Snapdragon chipset.
As per a report by Galaxy Club (Dutch), the unannounced Galaxy A36 features a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. This front camera sensor will not be the same as the Galaxy A56's rumoured 12-megapixel sensor. Samsung is said to maintain a certain difference in camera quality between the upcoming Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.
Further, the report states that Samsung will continue to use the 50-megapixel main camera from the current Galaxy A35 phone for the Galaxy A36. Like the predecessor, the camera setup could also include a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.
A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Galaxy A36 will be powered either by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM in one configuration. It could run on Android 15.
Early renders of the Galaxy A36 hinted at a hole punch display design and a redesigned camera island with three vertically arranged cameras inside a pill-shaped module. It is likely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is rumoured to launch in March next year. It is said to come with a thin body with 162.6 x 77.9x 7.4mm dimensions.
