GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Launched, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2023

A new wave of gaming laptops should be announced at CES and in the weeks to come.

Written by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 4 January 2023 00:10 IST
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Launched, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2023
  • New gaming laptops will go on sale in some countries starting in February
  • The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti costs less than what Nvidia previously announced
  • DLSS 3.0 has been adopted by several game engines and developers

Nvidia has announced its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU, which is pretty much identical to the previously announced but "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB). The company had to backtrack and postpone its previously announced product because its name was confusingly similar to that of the GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB) despite the two having significant differences. Customer protests and negative press surrounding its name and the potential for deliberate confusion led Nvidia to announce it would "unlaunch" its product even after OEMs had prepared their products and marketing material. The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be available from OEM partners and Nvidia will also sell its Founders Edition graphics card directly, priced at Rs. 80,000 in India. This is lower than its expected price in its previous incarnation. It costs $799 in the US, which is $100 lower than the previously announced price.

With identical specifications and performance ratings as its ill-fated predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is based on the current-gen Ada Lovelace architecture and is said to exceed the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. It features 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X RAM on a 192-bit bus. It has a 285W TDP rating. Nvidia is heavily promoting its DLSS 3.0 technology for upscaling games. Aside from gaming, this GPU is also said to deliver 70 percent better performance in content creation applications than with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, plus a 2X speed bump when exporting edited video.

Although Nvidia hasn't indicated when we might expect lower-priced mainstream GeForce RTX 40-series desktop GPUs, the company also unveiled a top-to-bottom lineup of mobile GPUs during its CES 2023 online keynote. The new GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, and GeForce RTX 4050 are said to be up to 3X more power efficient. Laptops based on these designs should be announced at CES and in the coming months, with flagship models set to go on sale starting at $1,999 (approximately Rs. 1,65,455 before taxes) in the US beginning February 8 while mainstream models priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 82,685) will go on sale beginning Feburary 22.

Fifth-gen Max-Q optimisation technology promises to allow for even better performance in thin-and-light laptops plus better battery life thanks to more granular power state switching for memory. 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, Mainstream Desktops; New Entry-Level N Series CPUs
Comment
