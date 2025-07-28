Primebook 2 Neo will be unveiled in india later this week. The domestic tech brand confirmed the arrival of the new device via a press release on Monday. The Primebook 2 Neo will run on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor alongside 6GB of RAM. It will ship with the company's proprietary operating system on top of Android 15. The Primebook 2 Neo will offer up to 512GB of expandable storage. The laptop will also feature an inbuilt on-screen AI assistant.

The Primebook 2 Neo is scheduled to launch in India on July 31. The Android laptop will carry a starting price tag of Rs. 15,990 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook's official website. As an introductory offer, the first 100 buyers on the official website will get an extra Rs. 1,000 off.

Primebook 2 Neo Specifications

The Primebook 2 Neo will run on Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, the company's proprietary OS. It will feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The upcoming Primebook 2 Neo is confirmed to offer an inbuilt on-screen AI assistant dubbed AI Companion Mode. The company states that it can summarise PDFs, articles, and web content. It will feature an Operator Mode to execute tasks. It is claimed to have a slim and lightweight design. The laptop will provide access to more than 50,000 Android apps via a dedicated app store.

Primebook 2 Neo will also include an AI-Powered Global Search feature, allowing users to perform device-wide searches across files, settings and apps. It will come preloaded with full Linux and Windows (closed beta) Cloud PC. The new device features a Gaming Optimised mode with integrated keymapping support for improved navigation and control for Android games.