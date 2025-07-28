Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased

Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased

Primebook 2 Neo will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official site.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 18:51 IST
Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Primebook

Primebook 2 Neo will feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Highlights
  • Primebook 2 Neo will run on Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0
  • The first 100 buyers on the official website will get an extra Rs. 1,000
  • The onboard storage in laptop is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card
Advertisement

Primebook 2 Neo will be unveiled in india later this week. The domestic tech brand confirmed the arrival of the new device via a press release on Monday. The Primebook 2 Neo will run on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor alongside 6GB of RAM. It will ship with the company's proprietary operating system on top of Android 15. The Primebook 2 Neo will offer up to 512GB of expandable storage. The laptop will also feature an inbuilt on-screen AI assistant.

The Primebook 2 Neo is scheduled to launch in India on July 31. The Android laptop will carry a starting price tag of Rs. 15,990 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook's official website. As an introductory offer, the first 100 buyers on the official website will get an extra Rs. 1,000 off.

Primebook 2 Neo Specifications

The Primebook 2 Neo will run on Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, the company's proprietary OS. It will feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The upcoming Primebook 2 Neo is confirmed to offer an inbuilt on-screen AI assistant dubbed AI Companion Mode. The company states that it can summarise PDFs, articles, and web content. It will feature an Operator Mode to execute tasks. It is claimed to have a slim and lightweight design. The laptop will provide access to more than 50,000 Android apps via a dedicated app store.

Primebook 2 Neo will also include an AI-Powered Global Search feature, allowing users to perform device-wide searches across files, settings and apps. It will come preloaded with full Linux and Windows (closed beta) Cloud PC. The new device features a Gaming Optimised mode with integrated keymapping support for improved navigation and control for Android games.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Primebook 2 Neo, Primebook 2 Neo Price in India, Primebook 2 Neo Specifications, Primebook
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  9. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »