Vivo T4R 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Here's everything we know about the Vivo T4R 5G ahead of its launch in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 06:30 IST
Vivo T4R 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4R 5G is teased to be available in at least two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T4R 5G is teased to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
  • The handset will carry IP68 + IP69-rated build for durability
  • It is confirmed to have a dual rear unit with a 50MP main sensor
Vivo T4R is scheduled to be launched in India soon. The handset will arrive as the latest entry in the four-model lineup which already comprises the Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, and the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming handset including its design and a few key specifications. It is confirmed to sport a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect.

From launch date and expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Vivo T4R 5G ahead of launch.

Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Details

The Vivo T4R 5G will be launched in India on July 31 at 12pm IST, the company has announced. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Vivo T4R 5G launch's livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo T4R 5G with just days remaining for its debut.

Vivo T4R 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming T4R 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Reports also suggest that the handset could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the market and may sit between the Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo T4 models in the company's lineup.

Post launch, the Vivo T4R 5G will be available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores. Flipkart has also put up a microsite dedicated to the phone's launch.

Vivo T4R 5G Features and Specifications

Based on official teasers from the company, along with leaks from credible sources, here is everything we know about the Vivo T4R 5G including its design, display, camera, and other specifications.

Design

Vivo claims the T4R 5G to be “India's slimmest quad curved display phone”. The claim is based on Counterpoint's Q1 2025 data. It is teased to have a 0.739cm “ultra-slim” body and carry IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress.Untitled design 1

It appears to have curved edges and an aluminium or stainless steel frame that is colour-matched to the back panel. The Vivo T4R 5G is shown in two shades — blue and silver, with the former having a satin-like design.

At the back of the phone is a circular-shaped camera module which houses two sensors. Below it is a ring-shaped LED flash unit. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the left side of the frame, whereas the right side may be left clean.

Display

Promotional images indicate that the Vivo T4R 5G will sport a quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is teased to have received the SGS Low Blue Light certification. Reports suggest the display could be a 6.77-inch panel.

Teaser images suggest it may have a centred hole-punch cutout at the top which houses the front-facing selfie camera.

Performance and Software

The Vivo T4R 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is a 4nm chipset with an octa-core architecture and a 2.6GHz peak clock speed. The company claims it will have an AnTuTu score of more than 750,000.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Vivo T4R 5G will have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main Sony sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. On the front, it is teased to come with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Both front and rear cameras will have support for shooting videos in 4K resolution, as per the company.

Battery

Vivo is yet to reveal any details about the T4R 5G's battery. Reports suggest it could pack a 5,700mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo T4R 5G, Vivo T4R 5G Features, Vivo T4R 5G India Launch, Vivo T4R 5G launch in India, Vivo T4R 5G Price in India, Vivo T4R 5G Specifications, Vivo
OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch

Vivo T4R 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
