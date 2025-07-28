iPhone 16e was launched in India at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB option. It can now be bought at a discounted price via Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart. The price cut will likely be available for a limited time. Apple's latest affordable iPhone is equipped with an A18 SoC chipset. It features a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone offers 8GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants as well.

iPhone 16e Price in India, Discount Offers, Availability

The price of iPhone 16e begins at Rs. 52,990 for the 128GB option via the Vijay Sales website. Meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB variants are currently being offered at Rs. 61,990 and Rs. 78,990 via the same platform, respectively.

Notably, the base 128GB version of the iPhone 16e was priced at Rs. 59,900 during launch. The 256GB and 512GB storage options were marked at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

On Amazon, the iPhone 16e is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 53,600 and Rs. 84,100 for the 128GB and 512GB variants, respectively. Meanwhile, on Flipkart, the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations are currently available at Rs. 54,900, Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 84,900, respectively.

Customers can avail of up to Rs. 4,000 additional discount on select bank cards. The effective prices could be lowered further with exchange offers. The discounted prices across the different retailing platforms are expected to last for a limited period.

iPhone 16e Specifications, Features

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 3nm A18 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the iPhone 16e features a 48-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor at the front. The phone is backed by a 3,961mAh battery with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

