Oppo K13 Turbo series is confirmed to launch in India soon. Oppo shared the first official teaser of the upcoming lineup on Monday. While the brand has only mentioned the Oppo K13 Turbo series, we can expect the company to launch both the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro models. They will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. Notably, the phones were recently launched in China. The base Oppo K13 Turbo is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Pro variant uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. One of the key selling points of the K13 Turbo series is the inclusion of inbuilt fans for thermal management.

The Chinese tech brand announced the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series in India via X and a press release. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website teasing the arrival of the new 5G lineup. The listing highlights the letter 'K' and includes the 'coming soon' tag.

Get ready to enter the OPPO Turbo Zone.

Unleashing the #OPPOK13TurboSeries 5G - Power, Speed, and Performance like never before. Coming soon!#LiveUnstoppable #OPphone

Know More-https://t.co/myqvzcBIzu

While the exact launch date hasn't been revealed, sources previously informed Gadgets 360 that the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are set to debut in early August. The Indian variants are expected to feature similar designs and specifications as their Chinese versions.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Specifications

The Chinese variants of Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro sport 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,800 pixels) AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the standard K13 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood. They feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro feature dual rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. They flaunt 16-megapixel selfie shooters. They are equipped with inbuilt fans, air ducts, and a 7,000mm sq vapour chamber for thermal management. They claimed to have IPX6+IPX8+IPX9 ratings. They feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Price

The Indian variants of Oppo K13 Turbo phones are expected to be priced similarly to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo K13 Turbo is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Meanwhile, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro's price is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the same RAM and storage variant.

