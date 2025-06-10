Microsoft recently made some changes to the Start Menu on Windows. Users can now try out the new Start Menu officially for the first time, following the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build release to the Dev Channel on Monday. It introduces a scrollable interface in the Start Menu, new viewing options, and adaptability to different screen sizes. There are new view options and expanded cross-device integration of Android and iOS devices.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build Changes

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5641 (KB5060824) to the Dev Channel. While bug fixes and performance improvements are part of the update, the highlight remains the new Start Menu. The tech giant has made tweaks to the Start Menu and it now features a scrollable interface. There's a new All option on the top of the window which can be scrolled through to find the apps you need.

Further, the Start Menu is getting two new view options — Category and Grid View.

The new view options in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The former groups apps by category for quick access. Microsoft says categories are formed when there are at least three apps in their respective category. Otherwise, they are listed under “Other”. Meanwhile, Grid view is similar to List view, listing apps in an alphabetical order. However, it is said to provide more real estate horizontally for easy search. Windows will remember the last used view and will apply it the next time you open the Start Menu, as per the company.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build also enables the OS to adapt the Start Menu's size depending on the device's screen size. Larger devices will display up to eight columns of pinned apps, six recommendations, and four columns in the categories. On the other hand, the Start Menu on smaller screen devices will show six columns of pinned apps, four recommendations, and three columns in the categories.

Windows 11 users with less number of pins in the Start Menu will see the Pinned section shrink down to a single row, prioritising other sections. It can be set to an expanded view by default via Settings. Lastly, the company is also improving cross-device integration by allowing users to expand or collapse mobile device content using a dedicated button which is placed next to the Search box. This feature is currently available for Android and iOS devices in most markets and will be expanded to the European Economic Area later in the year.