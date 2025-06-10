Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features

Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build adds two new view options to the Start Menu — Category and Grid View.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 17:22 IST
Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows can adapt the size of the Start Menu based on the device's screen size

Highlights
  • Category and Grid view options have been introduced for the Start Menu
  • Microsoft rolls out a new scrollable interface for quick access to apps
  • Changes are reported in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5641
Advertisement

Microsoft recently made some changes to the Start Menu on Windows. Users can now try out the new Start Menu officially for the first time, following the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build release to the Dev Channel on Monday. It introduces a scrollable interface in the Start Menu, new viewing options, and adaptability to different screen sizes. There are new view options and expanded cross-device integration of Android and iOS devices.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build Changes

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it is rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5641 (KB5060824) to the Dev Channel. While bug fixes and performance improvements are part of the update, the highlight remains the new Start Menu. The tech giant has made tweaks to the Start Menu and it now features a scrollable interface. There's a new All option on the top of the window which can be scrolled through to find the apps you need.

Further, the Start Menu is getting two new view options — Category and Grid View.

start menu views microsoft Microsoft

The new view options in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

The former groups apps by category for quick access. Microsoft says categories are formed when there are at least three apps in their respective category. Otherwise, they are listed under “Other”. Meanwhile, Grid view is similar to List view, listing apps in an alphabetical order. However, it is said to provide more real estate horizontally for easy search. Windows will remember the last used view and will apply it the next time you open the Start Menu, as per the company.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build also enables the OS to adapt the Start Menu's size depending on the device's screen size. Larger devices will display up to eight columns of pinned apps, six recommendations, and four columns in the categories. On the other hand, the Start Menu on smaller screen devices will show six columns of pinned apps, four recommendations, and three columns in the categories.

Windows 11 users with less number of pins in the Start Menu will see the Pinned section shrink down to a single row, prioritising other sections. It can be set to an expanded view by default via Settings. Lastly, the company is also improving cross-device integration by allowing users to expand or collapse mobile device content using a dedicated button which is placed next to the Search box. This feature is currently available for Android and iOS devices in most markets and will be expanded to the European Economic Area later in the year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft, Windows 11 Insider Preview
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in Bengaluru

Related Stories

Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 16 Update Is Coming Soon - Here's What to Expect
  2. Motorola Edge 60 With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  3. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  4. iOS 26, iPadOS 26 Are Compatible With These iPhone and iPad Models
  5. ChatGPT Down: Users Report Problems While Generating Responses
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches 5G Services in Bengaluru
  7. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India, Retail Box Leaked Online
  8. Realme Announces Limited-Time Discounts on Realme GT 7 Series in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Lets You Try a New Start Menu With Scrollable Interface, More Features
  2. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in Bengaluru
  3. Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect
  4. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Get Up to Rs. 6,000 Discount for a Limited Time in India
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Render Suggests Transparent Back Panel, Triple Rear Cameras, No Glyph Interface
  6. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Problems While Generating Responses, Video Generation on Sora
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong Will Release Before Holiday 2025, Not Tied to Xbox Ally Launch, Developer Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel; Samsung Offers Free Repair
  9. WWDC 2025: Xcode 26 Adds ChatGPT Integration, Support for Other AI Models
  10. Vivo Y400 Pro Design, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »