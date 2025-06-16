Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe

Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe

With AI agents, Windows 11 users can describe the changes in Settings in plain text, and it will be automatically executed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 18:11 IST
Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also adding an option to reset the Recall data in Windows 11

Highlights
  • The new feature is available with the latest Windows 11 Insider preview
  • AI agents are currently available with Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs
  • In EEA, Recall snapshots can be shared with third-party apps and websites
Advertisement

Microsoft released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build to the Dev channel last week. The new update brings two new artificial intelligence (AI) features to users. First is the introduction of AI agents in Windows 11, which can now autonomously find and execute changes in the Settings menu based on user prompts. The Redmond-based tech giant is also bringing an option to share the snapshots stored by Recall with third-party apps and websites in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Windows 11 to Get Its First AI Agents

In a blog post, Microsoft detailed the new features, among which the most notable is the introduction of AI agents. Currently, AI agents will only be available to those users who have opted in to the Windows Insider Programme and selected the Dev Channel as their preferred update channel. Additionally, they will also require a Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC to experience this feature.

With AI agents, users will be able to type the changes they want in the Settings menu, such as “my mouse pointer is too small,” and an AI agent will recommend the right steps to take to solve the issue. With the permission of the user, the agent can also autonomously execute the task, saving the user a few clicks. Microsoft said the new feature works only if the device's primary display language is set to English. Support for Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel chipsets will be added soon.

windows 11 recall share Recall export code in Windows 11

Recall export code in Windows 11
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Another new feature, available only to users in EEA, is the Recall sharing experience. Windows Insiders in the region can now export their Recall snapshots and share them with third-party apps and websites. To do this, users need to remember their unique Recall export code, which will be shown when they open Recall for the first time and opt for saving these screenshots.

When sharing the Recall snapshots with a third-party vendor, users will have to first authenticate via Windows Hello and then share the export code, which decrypts the encrypted screenshots. Do note, the export code is only shown once during the initial setup of the feature. “Microsoft does not have access to your export code and cannot help you recover it if it is lost,” the post added.

However, if a user has lost the export code or suspects someone might have unauthorised access to it, they can reset Recall. Resetting Recall will automatically delete all the screenshots as well as revert to the default settings for the feature. Then, users can open the feature to find a new export code after they opt in.

To export the snapshots, users need to go to Settings, then navigate to Privacy & Security and find Recall & Snapshots. From there, they will have to go to Advanced Settings and begin exporting the data after authentication. Currently, there are two options for sharing Recall data. First is “Export past snapshots,” which will let users export their data from either the last seven days, the last 30 days, or all past data. The second option is “Export snapshots from now on,” which enables continuous export of snapshots after they begin sharing. Users can turn off sharing at any time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows Insider, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart
watchOS 26 to Bring Control Center Customisation Options with User-Defined Toggles

Related Stories

Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  2. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  3. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  6. Google's Pixel 10 Series Tipped to Feature Improved Speakers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get Big Gemini Live Upgrades
  8. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 Will Target 60 FPS on Consoles, but Series S Will Be 'Extremely Challenging' Says CD Projekt Red
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Teased Alongside Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3 and Pad SE
  3. Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe
  4. watchOS 26 to Bring Control Center Customisation Options with User-Defined Toggles
  5. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched
  8. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built-in Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 India Launch Date Set for July 8; Key Features, Availability Revealed
  10. OpenAI Makes Canvas in ChatGPT Downloadable, Adds New Capabilities to Projects
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »