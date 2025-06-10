Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru. The telecom company will begin the 5G rollout starting tomorrow (June 11). The expansion comes after Vi's recent 5G launches in Delhi. The company's 5G network has been operational in Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh since last month. Vi has joined hands with Samsung to deploy infrastructure to optimise network performance in Bengaluru.

Through a press release, Vi has confirmed the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru starting June 11. Vi users in Bengaluru with 5G-enabled phones can now experience Vi 5G in the city. As a launch offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs. 299.

Last month, Vi announced the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna and Chandigarh. The latest expansion is part of the telecom company's plan to cover all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year.

Vi confirmed that it has teamed up with Samsung to deploy advanced infrastructure to offer the 5G experience in Bengaluru. It is using AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) for automatic network optimisation.

The company states that it has upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka to provide enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and improved user experience. It claimed to have deployed 900MHz spectrum at around 3,000 sites to boost indoor coverage, doubled 2100MHz spectrum capacity across 1,800 sites, and added 2,100MHz spectrum to another 1,000 locations. Additionally, Vi boosted its 1,800MHz capacity on over 4,100 sites, improving coverage and data traffic handling capabilities.

As mentioned, Vi's prepaid customers can avail of 5G data with plans starting from Rs. 299, which offers unlimited 5G data on the supported device in 5G network coverage areas and 1GB 4G data per day. Post daily quota, data speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. The plan provides unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with 28 days validity.