macOS Tahoe 26, the next major macOS update, was previewed by Apple at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025. The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the company's new design language, dubbed Liquid Glass, for the macOS 26. The new design also updates the iconography, sidebars, toolbars, and other aspects of the user interface (UI). Apart from this, the new update is also adding more continuity features including the Phone app and Live Activity. A major focus has been provided to Spotlight, which now supports hundreds of new actions.

macOS Tahoe 26 Compatibility

According to Apple, macOS 26, also known as Tahoe, will be offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update later this year for MacBook Air and Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and newer), MacBook Pro 2019 and 2020, iMac (2020 and newer), Mac mini (2020 and newer), Mac Studio (2022 and newer), and Mac Pro (2019 and newer). Meanwhile, the macOS Tahoe 26 Developer beta is now available for compatible Mac devices.

macOS 26 Liquid Glass Design

Apple is adding its new design language to all of its operating system. Liquid Glass is said to be a translucent new material that behaves like glass does in the real-world. The toolbars and sidebars will be enveloped in this new design and reflect whatever shows on the screen. The menu bar is now completely transparent, and users will find more ways to customise it. Liquid Glass UI will be applied to both light and dark modes. Colour of the folders can now also be changed, and users can add a symbol or emoji for greater personalisation.

macOS 26 Liquid Glass UI

Photo Credit: Apple

New Continuity Features With macOS 26

The tech giant is also expanding macOS' continuity features with two new experiences. The Phone app will be added to macOS Tahoe and allow users to relay cellular calls from their nearby iPhone. Users will be able to check Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails directly on their Mac device, as well as use the new Call Screening and Hold Assist features.

macOS 26 Phone app

Photo Credit: Apple

Live Activities is also being added to macOS via Continuity. When a user keeps an iPhone nearby, the Live Activities from their phone will appear in the menu bar on their Mac. Additionally, users will also be able to click on a Live Activity, and iPhone Mirroring will let them take actions directly from their Mac device.

Spotlight Gets Major Upgrade With macOS 26

Spotlight, the company's in-built search feature for macOS, is also getting a major upgrade. While users could access certain first-party apps via the search feature, with macOS 26, they will be able to access all the apps and their iPhone apps (via iPhone Mirroring). Additionally, files, folders, events, apps, messages, etc will be listed together to make the appearance more organised. At WWDC 2025, Apple said these items will also be ranked intelligently based on the relevance to the user.

The feature is also getting new filtering options, and can display documents stored on third-party cloud drives. Additionally, a new browse view has been added that will let users scroll through the content of their device.

Apart from adding more stuff to Spotlight, its functionality has also been improved. Apple says users can take actions, such as sending an email, creating a note, or playing music or podcast, right within the interface. Spotlight will also allow users to run shortcuts and perform actions from the menu bar in the app they're currently working in. Additionally, with macOS Tahoe, it will come with quick keys, which are short strings of characters to let users quickly find their desired action.

macOS 26 Spotlight features

Photo Credit: Apple

New Apple Intelligence Features in macOS

Just like iOS 16, the new macOS also gets several new Apple Intelligence features. The biggest introduction is the Live Translation, which is integrated with the Messages app, FaceTime, and the Phone app, to offer real-time text (in Messages and FaceTime), and audio (in Phone app) translation of conversations.

Shortcuts is also getting AI capabilities, and users can now automate more tasks using the on-device and Private Cloud Compute-based AI models. It is also integrating ChatGPT, allowing users to take responses from the chatbot that feed into their shortcuts. Shortcuts on macOS can now also run automatically based on time or file actions.

Additionally, users can leverage Apple Intelligence on Mac to review content such as emails, websites, and notes to find relevant action items for Reminders. With AI, Reminders can also be automatically categorised into sections to make them easy to scan.

New Apple Games App

macOS Tahoe 26 will also introduce Apple Games, a new app that acts as a central hub for all the games on a Mac device. Users can not only find their games and quickstart them, they can also discover new games that are relevant to them. A new Game Overlay feature will allow users to perform additional actions such as adjusting system settings, chatting with a friend, or inviting them to play a game, without leaving the game.

The app also has a Low Power Mode which optimises the gaming experience to maximise playtime on battery. Some of the upcoming titles users can find on the Apple Games include Crimson Desert, InZOI, Cyberpunk 2077, Cronos: The New Dawn, Architect: Land of Exiles, Lies of P: Overture, Hitman World of Assasination, and more.