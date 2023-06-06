Technology News

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions: Light, but Still Quite Big

The MacBook Air 15 is slim and light, but the size can still make it tricky to handle.

Written by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 June 2023 07:53 IST
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions: Light, but Still Quite Big

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at Rs. 1,34,900 in India

Highlights
  • The new MacBook Air has a 15.3-inch screen
  • It’s touted as the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop
  • The MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip

The Apple Vision Pro was expectedly the biggest news to come out of WWDC 2023, but there were a few other devices announced as well, including new Mac computers. Among these is the new MacBook Air 15-inch, which is priced at Rs. 1,34,900 in India, and will be available in four colour options - Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight. In terms of most specifications, it's a lot like the MacBook Air which was launched in mid-2022, featuring the M2 chip and up to 512GB SSD storage.

I had a chance to try out the new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, and physically this is a considerably larger device than the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022). That said, the unmistakable Air design language is present, and Apple touts this as the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. It's meant for users who want the portability and ease of handling that comes with the form factor, but with a slightly larger screen.

MacBook Air 15-inch first impressions: big in size, despite the light weight

The 11.5mm thickness of the laptop does ensure that the MacBook Air 15-inch is not very heavy, but the actual size of the screen and the device itself makes it somewhat unwieldy to hold with one hand - something I can do quite easily with my much older 13-inch MacBook Air (2017). Where the laptop's form factor truly comes in handy is when it's shut; it's easy to slip this into a backpack or handbag, as long as you can handle the larger footprint.

In other ways, the MacBook Air 15-inch is the same as the 13-inch M2-powered version that was launched in 2022, and the choice between the two is primarily centred around your needs with regard to size and portability.

This naturally depends on the kind of work you expect to do with your laptop, and in most cases you might find the 13-inch version much more suitable to every-day use cases, and sufficiently powerful for the purpose. The 15-inch version might come in handy if you do a bit of photo or graphic-based work, since you'll have more room to work or multi-task with.

I've been using an older MacBook Air for a while now, and while I'm firm on sticking to this lineup when I decide to upgrade, I'm a bit more inclined towards the smaller 13.6-inch screen. The 13-inch version is now available at a price of Rs. 1,14,900 in India - slightly lower than its price at launch - so you might want to consider it for the lower price as well.

apple macbook air 15 ports Apple

MacBook Air 15-inch first impressions: final thoughts

The 15.3-inch screen size on the new MacBook Air is good for one big reason - you no longer have to consider the much more expensive and powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch if all you want is a larger screen. The new MacBook Air is reasonably well equipped for the daily computing needs of most users, and you'll probably find the 256GB of storage more than enough as well.

All of that said, the MacBook Air 13-inch with the M2 chip remains my choice for the ideal entry point into the Mac laptop family, and the ideal upgrade for old-school MacBook Air users like myself. Apart from the screen size, there's not much else that the new model offers in addition to the one launched last year. Apple also announced new Mac Studio and Mac Pro variants at WWDC 2023, apart from the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS Sonoma, and the almost unbelievable Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch, Apple MacBook Air 2023, MacOS, 15-inch MacBook Air 2023, First Impressions, Laptops, Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Price, Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Features, Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Specifications
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Launch Impressions: Almost Unbelievable, Very Real

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions: Light, but Still Quite Big
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  4. Apple Launches Vision Pro AR Headset, Says "Beginning of New Journey"
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  6. Apple WWDC '23 Recap: Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, More
  7. MacBook Air with 15-Inch Screen Debuts Alongside New Mac Pro and Mac Studio
  8. Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 17: All Details Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Manufactured in India: Details Here
  10. Apple Unveils WatchOS 10 With Widgets, Mental Health Tracking Abilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Launch Impressions: Almost Unbelievable, Very Real
  2. watchOS 10 for Apple Watch Brings Widgets, Watch Faces, Mental Health Tracking, More
  3. Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Recap: Apple Vision Pro AR Headset, iOS 17, New 15-inch MacBook Pro, and More Announced
  4. Apple Launches Vision Pro AR Headset, Says "Beginning of New Journey"
  5. macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17 Unveiled at WWDC 2023: Here's Everything That's New
  6. WWDC 2023: iOS 17 Unveiled With StandBy Mode, Journal App, and Several Improvements
  7. MacBook Air with 15-Inch Display and Apple M2 Chip Launched; Mac Studio and Mac Pro Refreshed With Up to M2 Ultra Chips
  8. European Commission Says Companies Deploying AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Bard Should Label Content
  9. Hollywood Actors Set Vote to Authorise Possible Strike With Writers Still Out
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch; to Feature Redesigned LED Layout: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.