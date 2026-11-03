Asus ProArt P16 First Impressions

The Asus ProArt series has always centred on creators and developers. The ProArt line brings the best of both software and hardware experiences to customers. This time, the company has introduced a next-generation lineup powered by the much-hyped Nvidia RTX Spark. The company has introduced the Asus ProArt P16 and ProArt P14, with both offering flagship-grade performance, premium design, and more. I got to use the Asus ProArt P16 for a while, and here's what you need to know.

To start with pricing, the Asus ProArt P16 comes in two variants: 128GB memory and 1TB storage for Rs. 6,49,990, and 64GB memory and 1TB storage for Rs. 4,99,990. The company has revealed that it will introduce a 48GB memory variant soon in the country. The Asus ProArt P16 is now available for purchase through Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon, and Asus EShop starting today.

The Asus ProArt P16 is available in single Nano Black colour option.

Starting with the design, the Asus ProArt P16 brings the premium look the ProArt series is known for. The laptop uses an aluminium CNC unibody for a premium look and feel. The laptop is available in a single Nano Black colour option, which gives a minimal look.

The laptop is also slim, at 12.99mm thick, and weighs 1.77 kg. The company claims that the new ProArt is 10 percent slimmer than its predecessor. The lid features ProArt branding, and the hinge is sturdy but easy to open with a single finger. Once you open the lid, you'll find a chiclet backlit keyboard and a large touchpad. On each side, you will see the grilles, which add the cherry on top. I also liked that the company included a rubberised stand at the base of the laptop, which provides slight elevation and helps ventilation.

The laptop comes with a generous number of connectivity ports.

On the connectivity front, the Asus ProArt P16 offers a decent range of ports. On the right side, the laptop comes with an SD Express 7.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a USB 4 Type-C port. On the left side, the laptop comes with an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the latest ProArt also comes with MIL-STD-810H certification, which offers peace of mind. The design looks great, and it's one of Asus's best-designed laptops.

As for the display, the Asus ProArt P16 packs a 16.0-inch 4K OLED display with a 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution. The laptop also features a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is also VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 1400, PANTONE Validated, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, and more. That being said, the display looks vibrant with decent viewing angles. However, we'll cover it in more detail in our upcoming review.

The laptop is powered by the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X processor.

As for the other specs, the Asus ProArt P16 is powered by the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X, which features a 6144-core GPU and a 20-core CPU. It also packs an Nvidia Blackwell RTX 6144-core GPU. The device offers 12GB of LPDDR5X unified memory along with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Interestingly, the company also offers two SSD slots, which is a big plus. The Asus ProArt P16 comes with a 99.9Wh lithium-polymer battery and a 240W adapter.

That said, there are different aspects of the laptop that need to be tested out in detail. So, stay tuned with us for a detailed review of the Asus ProArt P16.