Asus will offer several laptops on discount on both Amazon and Flipkart
Customers can avail up to 58 percent discount on certain models
There are also no-cost EMI, instant bank discounts and exchange offers
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Asus has announced special Diwali offers across its consumer, gaming and business portfolios. These offers will be available on Amazon and Flipkart and span Asus' Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series. Buyers can avail more than 50 percent discount on select laptop models. Asus will also provide financing options with no-cost EMI up to 24 months, exchange offers and more, providing customers with flexibility when purchasing laptops. Asus' premium business lineup of ExpertBook lineup of the Ultra and P series will also be available on sale on Flipkart.
Asus Diwali Sale Offers in India
Among the many laptops on offer during the sale is the ASUS Zenbook S14 (16GB / 512GB / Intel Graphics) which has been discounted by 44 percent bringing its effective price down to Rs. 1,69,990. In the gaming series, there's the ROG Zephyrus G14 (Intel Core Ultra 9 / 16GB / 1TB SSD) that gets discounted by 25 percent and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 3,39,990 on Amazon. Asus' TUF Gaming F16 (Intel Core 5 Processor 205H, 16GB / 512GB) is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,04,990 on Flipkart. The Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core, 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD) is priced at a discounted Rs. 66,990 during the sale. For office and productivity, Asus' ExpertBook P1403CVA is available at an effective price of Rs. 63,990.
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at
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