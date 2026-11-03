Asus has announced special Diwali offers across its consumer, gaming and business portfolios. These offers will be available on Amazon and Flipkart and span Asus' Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series. Buyers can avail more than 50 percent discount on select laptop models. Asus will also provide financing options with no-cost EMI up to 24 months, exchange offers and more, providing customers with flexibility when purchasing laptops. Asus' premium business lineup of ExpertBook lineup of the Ultra and P series will also be available on sale on Flipkart.

Asus Diwali Sale Offers in India

Among the many laptops on offer during the sale is the ASUS Zenbook S14 (16GB / 512GB / Intel Graphics) which has been discounted by 44 percent bringing its effective price down to Rs. 1,69,990. In the gaming series, there's the ROG Zephyrus G14 (Intel Core Ultra 9 / 16GB / 1TB SSD) that gets discounted by 25 percent and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 3,39,990 on Amazon. Asus' TUF Gaming F16 (Intel Core 5 Processor 205H, 16GB / 512GB) is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,04,990 on Flipkart. The Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core, 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD) is priced at a discounted Rs. 66,990 during the sale. For office and productivity, Asus' ExpertBook P1403CVA is available at an effective price of Rs. 63,990.

Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF Gaming Laptop Offers

Product Model Number MRP (Rs.) Offer Price (Rs.) Offers on ASUS Zenbooks on Amazon ASUS Zenbook S14 (16GB/512GB/Intel Graphics)t UX5406AA-SU362WS 3,02,990 1,69,990 ASUS Zenbook S14 Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Series 3 (16GB/512GB) UX5406AA-SU361WS 2,72,990 1,67,990 ASUS Zenbook S14 Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Series 3 (16GB/512GB) UX5406AA-SU463WS 2,72,990 1,67,990 ASUS Zenbook A16 Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme (24GB/512GB) UX3607OA-SQ141WS 2,19,990 2,04,990 ASUS Zenbook A14 Snapdragon X2 Elite (16GB/512GB) UX3407NA-QD226WS 2,66,990 1,65,990 Offers on ASUS ROG PCs on Amazon ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Intel Core Ultra 9 64GB/2TB) GX651AX-SR099WS 8,39,990 7,29,990 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Intel Core Ultra 9 32GB/ 2TB) GX651AR-SR074WS 6,59,990 5,69,990 ASUS ProArt PZ14 Snapdragon X2 Elite (32 GB/1 TB) HT7407NA-SN024WS 3,23,990 2,69,990 ROG Zephyrus G14 Intel Core Ultra 9 (32GB/1TB) GU405AP-SY041WS 4,43,990 3,59,990 ROG Zephyrus G14 Intel Core Ultra 9 (16GB/1TB) GU405AP-SY060WS 4,54,990 3,39,990 ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen (16GB/1TB) GA403GM-SY163WS 3,11,990 2,59,990 ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 465, 32GB RAM & 2TB SSD. RTX 5060 GPU) GA403GM-SY132WS 4,67,990 2,89,990 ROG Zephyrus G16 (Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, 32GB RAM & 2TB SSD. RTX 5080 GPU) GU606AW-TB043WS 6,11,990 5,29,990 ROG Strix SCAR 18 Intel Core Ultra 9 (24GB,64GB RAM, 2TB SSD) G835LXG-TQ492WS 7,79,990 6,99,990 ROG Strix SCAR 18 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor (16GB,32GB RAM (Upgradeable),1TB SSD) G835LWG-TQ363WS 5,51,990 4,89,990 ROG Strix G18 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor (12GB,32GB RAM (Upgradeable),1TB SSD) G815LR-TT292WS 5,31,990 3,89,990 ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor (Up to 64GB RAM & 4TB SSD) G615LW-TS356WS 6,16,990 4,69,990 ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 (8GB,32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) G615LP-TS210WS 3,71,990 3,09,990 ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (16GB RAM ,1TB SSD) G615LM-TS268WS 2,87,990 2,39,990 ROG Strix G16 AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX G614PW-RV078WS 5,39,990 3,49,990 ASUS ProArt P16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 H7606WW-SE066WS 5,51,990 4,69,990 Flipkart – TUF Gaming and ROG ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 (16GB/512GB) FA506NCQ-IN080W 1,61,990 92,990 ASUS TUF Gaming A14 AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ (32GB/1TB) FA401EA-RG020WS 3,23,990 2,34,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core 5 Processor 205H (16GB/512GB) FX607VJR-TU325WS 1,94,990 1,04,990 ASUS TUF Gaming 16 Intel Core i5 RTX 5050 GPU (16GB/512GB) FX610JH-TU080WS 2,20,990 1,54,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core 5 210H (16GB/512GB) FX677VU-RL055WS 2,13,990 1,39,990 ASUS TUF Gaming A16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16GB/1TB) FA608PP-QT014WS 3,05,990 2,19,990 ROG Strix G16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16GB/1TB) G614PR-RV032WS 3,77,990 2,79,990 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core i7 (16GB/1TB) FX608JMI-TU251WS 2,87,990 2,09,990 Offers on Vivobook and Vivobook S on Flipkart ASUS Vivobook 16 AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS X1652XA-MB033WS 1,37,990 69,990 ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel® Core™ 3 X1504VAP-IN005WS 86,990 52,990 ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel® Core™ 5 X1504VAP-IN012WS 1,59,990 66,990 ASUS Vivobook S16 Snapdragon® X X1 26 101 S5608QA-U3310WS 1,61,990 80,990 ASUS Vivobook 16 Snapdragon® X X1 26 100 X1607QA-MB190WS 1,08,990 60,990 ASUS Vivobook S16 AMD Ryzen 5 220 (16GB/512GB) M3607HA-RP219WS 1,47,990 74,990 ASUS Vivobook 14 Intel Core Ultra 5 (16GB/512GB) X1407CA-LY102WS 92,990 79,990

Asus ExpertBook Laptop Offers