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Asus Diwali Sale Offers Announced With Deals on Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series Laptops

Asus offers up to 58 percent off on select laptops along with festive pricing on certain models

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 14:54 IST
Asus Diwali Sale Offers Announced With Deals on Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series Laptops

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo is also being offered with discounts during the sale

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Highlights
  • Asus will offer several laptops on discount on both Amazon and Flipkart
  • Customers can avail up to 58 percent discount on certain models
  • There are also no-cost EMI, instant bank discounts and exchange offers
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Asus has announced special Diwali offers across its consumer, gaming and business portfolios. These offers will be available on Amazon and Flipkart and span Asus' Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series. Buyers can avail more than 50 percent discount on select laptop models. Asus will also provide financing options with no-cost EMI up to 24 months, exchange offers and more, providing customers with flexibility when purchasing laptops. Asus' premium business lineup of ExpertBook lineup of the Ultra and P series will also be available on sale on Flipkart.

Asus Diwali Sale Offers in India

Among the many laptops on offer during the sale is the ASUS Zenbook S14 (16GB / 512GB / Intel Graphics) which has been discounted by 44 percent bringing its effective price down to Rs. 1,69,990. In the gaming series, there's the ROG Zephyrus G14 (Intel Core Ultra 9 / 16GB / 1TB SSD) that gets discounted by 25 percent and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 3,39,990 on Amazon. Asus' TUF Gaming F16 (Intel Core 5 Processor 205H, 16GB / 512GB) is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,04,990 on Flipkart. The Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core, 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD) is priced at a discounted Rs. 66,990 during the sale. For office and productivity, Asus' ExpertBook P1403CVA is available at an effective price of Rs. 63,990.

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Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF Gaming Laptop Offers

 

Product Model Number MRP (Rs.) Offer Price (Rs.)
Offers on ASUS Zenbooks on Amazon      
ASUS Zenbook S14 (16GB/512GB/Intel Graphics)t UX5406AA-SU362WS 3,02,990 1,69,990
ASUS Zenbook S14 Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Series 3 (16GB/512GB) UX5406AA-SU361WS 2,72,990 1,67,990
ASUS Zenbook S14 Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Series 3 (16GB/512GB) UX5406AA-SU463WS 2,72,990 1,67,990
ASUS Zenbook A16 Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme (24GB/512GB) UX3607OA-SQ141WS 2,19,990 2,04,990
ASUS Zenbook A14 Snapdragon X2 Elite (16GB/512GB) UX3407NA-QD226WS 2,66,990 1,65,990
Offers on ASUS ROG PCs on Amazon      
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Intel Core Ultra 9 64GB/2TB) GX651AX-SR099WS 8,39,990 7,29,990
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Intel Core Ultra 9 32GB/ 2TB) GX651AR-SR074WS 6,59,990 5,69,990
ASUS ProArt PZ14 Snapdragon X2 Elite (32 GB/1 TB) HT7407NA-SN024WS 3,23,990 2,69,990
ROG Zephyrus G14 Intel Core Ultra 9 (32GB/1TB) GU405AP-SY041WS 4,43,990 3,59,990
ROG Zephyrus G14 Intel Core Ultra 9 (16GB/1TB) GU405AP-SY060WS 4,54,990 3,39,990
ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen (16GB/1TB) GA403GM-SY163WS 3,11,990 2,59,990
ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen AI 9 465, 32GB RAM & 2TB SSD. RTX 5060 GPU) GA403GM-SY132WS 4,67,990 2,89,990
ROG Zephyrus G16 (Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, 32GB RAM & 2TB SSD. RTX 5080 GPU) GU606AW-TB043WS 6,11,990 5,29,990
ROG Strix SCAR 18 Intel Core Ultra 9 (24GB,64GB RAM, 2TB SSD) G835LXG-TQ492WS 7,79,990 6,99,990
ROG Strix SCAR 18 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor (16GB,32GB RAM (Upgradeable),1TB SSD) G835LWG-TQ363WS 5,51,990 4,89,990
ROG Strix G18 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor (12GB,32GB RAM (Upgradeable),1TB SSD) G815LR-TT292WS 5,31,990 3,89,990
ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor (Up to 64GB RAM & 4TB SSD) G615LW-TS356WS 6,16,990 4,69,990
ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 (8GB,32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) G615LP-TS210WS 3,71,990 3,09,990
ROG Strix G16 Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (16GB RAM ,1TB SSD) G615LM-TS268WS 2,87,990 2,39,990
ROG Strix G16 AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX G614PW-RV078WS 5,39,990 3,49,990
ASUS ProArt P16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 H7606WW-SE066WS 5,51,990 4,69,990
Flipkart – TUF Gaming and ROG      
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 (16GB/512GB) FA506NCQ-IN080W 1,61,990 92,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A14 AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ (32GB/1TB) FA401EA-RG020WS 3,23,990 2,34,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core 5 Processor 205H (16GB/512GB) FX607VJR-TU325WS 1,94,990 1,04,990
ASUS TUF Gaming 16 Intel Core i5 RTX 5050 GPU (16GB/512GB) FX610JH-TU080WS 2,20,990 1,54,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core 5 210H (16GB/512GB) FX677VU-RL055WS 2,13,990 1,39,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16GB/1TB) FA608PP-QT014WS 3,05,990 2,19,990
ROG Strix G16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16GB/1TB) G614PR-RV032WS 3,77,990 2,79,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Intel Core i7 (16GB/1TB) FX608JMI-TU251WS 2,87,990 2,09,990
Offers on Vivobook and Vivobook S on Flipkart      
ASUS Vivobook 16 AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS X1652XA-MB033WS 1,37,990 69,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel® Core™ 3 X1504VAP-IN005WS 86,990 52,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel® Core™ 5 X1504VAP-IN012WS 1,59,990 66,990
ASUS Vivobook S16 Snapdragon® X X1 26 101 S5608QA-U3310WS 1,61,990 80,990
ASUS Vivobook 16 Snapdragon® X X1 26 100 X1607QA-MB190WS 1,08,990 60,990
ASUS Vivobook S16 AMD Ryzen 5 220 (16GB/512GB) M3607HA-RP219WS 1,47,990 74,990
ASUS Vivobook 14 Intel Core Ultra 5 (16GB/512GB) X1407CA-LY102WS 92,990 79,990

 

Asus ExpertBook Laptop Offers

Product Flipkart Deals  
  MRP (Rs.) Offer Price (Rs.)
ExpertBook P1 Series    
P1403CVAYB-S62421WS 65,990 50,990
P1403CVAI-S60065WS 61,990 53,990
P1403CVA-S61821WS 61,990 53,990
P1403CVAI-S60067WS 81,990 63,990
P1403CVA-S61822WS 81,990 63,990
P1403CVA-S61638WS 88,990 74,990
P1403CVAYB-S62423WS 82,990 74,990
P1503CVAYB-S73384WS 65,990 50,990
P1503CVAI-S70005WS 61,990 53,990
P1503CVAI-S70006WS 81,990 63,990
P1503CVA-S72288WS 88,990 74,990
P1503CVA-S72562WS 61,990 57,990
P1503CVA-S72563WS 81,990 63,990
P1503CVAYB-S73386WS 82,990 74,990
ExpertBook P3 Series    
P3406CCAP-LY0128WS 94,990 86,990
P3406CCAP-LY0469WS 94,990 86,990
P3406CMABP-LY0124WS 104,990 91,990
P3606CCAP-MB0062WS 94,990 86,990
P3606CCAP-MB0431WS 94,990 86,990
P3606CMABP-MB0081WS 104,990 91,990
P3606CMABP-MB0082WS 114,990 104,990
ExpertBook P5 Series    
P5405CAA-NZ0099WS 189,990 179,990
P5406CCA-SF0162WS 99,990 96,990
P5605CAA-PL0049WS 189,990 179,990
P5606CCA-SH0061WS 104,990 96,990
ExpertBook Ultra Series    
B9406CAA-TG1334WS/ B9406CAA-TH2256WS 179,990 179,990
B9406CAA-TH1191WS 269,990 269,990
B9406CAA-TH1205WS 269,990 269,990
B9406CAA-TH0934WS 349,990 349,990
 
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Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenBook, Asus ExpertBook, Asus VivoBook, Asus ROG, Asus TUF
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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