Asus ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 were launched in India on Tuesday. The latest laptops from the Taiwanese company are aimed at content creators and AI developers. Both models are powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X computing platforms and feature OLED touchscreens with 120Hz refresh rates and Pantone Validation. The ProArt P16 sports a 16-inch 4K display and up to 128GB of unified memory, while the ProArt P14 is equipped with a 14-inch 3K panel and 24GB of memory. Alongside the laptops, Asus has also launched the ProArt Mouse MD301 and ProArt Keyboard KD300.

Asus ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Price in India, Availability

The price of the Asus ProArt P16 in India starts at Rs. 4,99,990 for the base variant with 64GB of unified memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The higher-end configuration, which offers 128GB of unified memory and the same storage capacity, is priced at Rs. 6,49,990. Both variants are available in a single Nano Black colour option.

The ProArt P14, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 3,29,990 for its 24GB memory and 1TB storage configuration. It will be offered in Nano Black, while a Neo White variant is also listed as coming soon.

The laptops will be available for purchase starting November 3 through Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Asus Eshop, and Asus Exclusive Stores across the country.

As part of the launch offer, buyers can opt for no-cost EMI at 0 percent interest, with monthly instalments starting at Rs. 13,750. The brand is also offering a two-year warranty extension and three years of damage protection for Rs. 99, against a stated value of Rs. 6,599. The offer is valid until November 30, 2026.

Alongside the ProArt P16 and P14, Asus has also launched the ProArt Mouse MD301, priced at Rs. 8,499. Meanwhile, the new ProArt Keyboard KD300 costs Rs. 14,999 and will go on sale from November 14.

ASUS ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Features, Specifications

The ASUS ProArt P16 is powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X platform, featuring a 20-core CPU and a 6,144-core GPU. The top configuration comes with 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory. The laptop features a 16-inch 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen with a 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and stylus support. The panel offers a claimed peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Pantone Validation. It also carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1400 certification and an anti-reflection surface.

The ProArt P16 weighs approximately 1.77kg and measures 12.9mm at its thinnest point, according to the company. It packs a 99.9Wh battery and supports charging at up to 140W through USB Type-C. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, three USB 4.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Moving on, the Asus ProArt P14 uses the same NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X platform, but with an 18-core CPU and a 5,120-core GPU. It comes with 24GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The ProArt P14 features a 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen with a 2,880x1,800-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and stylus support. ASUS claims peak HDR brightness of 1,100 nits, alongside 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Pantone Validation.

The ProArt P14 weighs around 1.48kg and houses a 90Wh battery. Like the larger model, it supports up to 140W USB Type-C charging and includes a haptic touchpad, a Full-HD IR webcam, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Its ports include three USB 4.0 Type-C connections, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 FRL, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader.

Both laptops run Windows 11 Home and come with ASUS ProArt Creator Hub, StoryCube, MuseTree, MyASUS, ScreenXpert, and GlideX.