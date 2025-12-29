Technology News
Year Ender 2025: Best Laptops Launched in 2025 Including MacBook Air (2025), Asus Pro Art P16 and More

Apple recently upgraded the MacBook Pro series with its latest M5 processor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 18:45 IST
Year Ender 2025: Best Laptops Launched in 2025 Including MacBook Air (2025), Asus Pro Art P16 and More

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air (2025) (pictured) is offered in India in four colourways

Highlights
  • MacBook Air (2025) is offered in two display sizes
  • Moto Book 60 Pro packs a 60Wh battery
  • Acer Nitro V15 (2025) ships with Windows 11
The year 2025 is coming to an end. As the calendar flips to bring in 2026 at midnight on December 31, now is the most appropriate time to look back and see how 2025 was on the tech front. The year saw multiple launches from a number of brands. Laptops like the Asus ProArt P16, Acer Nitro V15 (2025), and Moto Book 60 Pro made their way to India. Moreover, Apple also refreshed its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineups to bring its M4 and M5 chips to its laptops.

Here is the list of the best laptops that were launched in India by various brands, including Apple, Acer, Asus, and Motorola, in 2025.

MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip

Apple launched its MacBook Air (2025) earlier this year, in March. The new laptop, which is offered in two display sizes, is powered by Apple's M4 processor. The MacBook Air (2025) is equipped with up to a 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels) Super Retina display, offering a 224 ppi pixel density and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It ships with support for up to two external displays at up to 6K resolution.

macbook air 2025

Its M4 chip features a 10-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The MacBook Air (2025) also gets a 16-core Neural Engine, an 8-core GPU, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing support. Apple claims that the laptop's 15-inch variant, which packs a 66.5Wh battery, provides up to 15 hours of internet browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Price in India and Availability:

MacBook Air (2025) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,900 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the price of the 15-inch display option starts at Rs. 1,24,900, offering 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is on sale in the country via Amazon and the Apple India online store in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colourways.

Asus ProArt P16

The Asus ProArt P16 is one of the most recent laptops on the list. Aimed to cater to the needs of creators and other professionals, the Asus ProArt P16 was unveiled in India in November 2025. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. It features up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD for onboard storage, too.

1

It runs on Windows 11 Home, and is equipped with a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) 120Hz OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and stylus support. Moreover, it also features a Full-HD resolution webcam for video conferencing.

Asus ProArt P16 Price in India and Availability:

Asus ProArt P16 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 3,59,990. It is offered in a single Nano Black colourway via the Asus India online store, Amazon, and select offline Asus-exclusive retail stores.

Acer Nitro V15 (2025)

Another laptop that was launched in India in 2025 was the refreshed Acer Nitro V15. Unveiled in September 2025, the laptop also ships with Windows 11. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB colour accuracy, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

acer nitro v 15 launch main

The top-of-the-line variant of the Acer Nitro V15 (2025) is powered by Intel's Core i7-13620H 13th Gen processor. It features up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for internal storage. It also ships with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, featuring DLSS 4 capability and “next-gen” ray tracing support.

Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Price in India and Availability:

At launch, the Acer Nitro V15 (2025) was priced in India at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor. On the other hand, the top-end model with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor was priced at Rs. 99,999. It is offered in a single Obsidian Black colourway via the Acer India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Moto Book 60 Pro

The Moto Book 60 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2025, sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the screen has been TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certified. It ships with Windows 11.

motobook 60 pro motorola

It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H processor. The Moto Book 60 Pro features up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD for internal storage. The laptop packs a 60Wh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging.

Moto Book 60 Pro Price in India and Availability:

Motorola's Book 60 Pro was priced at launch in India at Rs. 64,990 for the base variant with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM. The Intel Core Ultra 7 and 32GB RAM configuration was priced at Rs. 80,990. The laptop is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store in Bronze Green and Wedgewood colourways.

MacBook Pro (2025) With M5 Chip

In October 2025, Apple also upgraded its productivity laptop lineup, MacBook Pro, with the latest M5 processors. The new MacBook Pro (2025) sports the same 14.2-inch (3,024×1,964 pixels) Liquid Retina Pro XDR display, with up to 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, as its predecessor.

macbook pro m5 apple

However, to give a performance boost, the M5 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, was brought to the laptop. It also ships with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The MacBook Pro (2025) is backed by a 72.4Wh battery, which is claimed to power it for up to 24 hours of video streaming.

MacBook Pro (2025) With M5 Chip Price in India and Availability:

MacBook Pro (2025) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,900 for the base 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage variant. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage options were priced at Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,09,900, respectively. It is offered in Silver and Space Black colourways via the Apple India online store.

Further reading: MacBook Air 2025 With M4 Chip, Asus ProArt P16, Acer Nitro V15 2025, Moto Book 60 Pro, MacBook Pro 2025 With M5 Chip
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
