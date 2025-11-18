Asus ProArt P16 (2025) Review: Is it a MacBook Pro Killer?

Asus has finally refreshed its creator-oriented series, the ProArt, with the launch of the ProArt P16. The latest laptop from the brand is special in many ways, making a firm stand with its flagship-grade features and specifications. The laptop features a premium design language, complemented by professional-grade hardware, including AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and a full-fat Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Moreover, you also get one of the best displays from the brand, which makes it a delight for creators. However, do all these features make it a compelling option, considering its hefty price tag of Rs. 3,59,990? Let's find out in this review.

Asus ProArt P16 Laptop Design: Elegant and Minimal

Dimension - 354.9 x 246.9 x 18.3mm

Weight - 1.95kg

Colours - Nano Black

The Asus ProArt series has always been one of the most premium products from the brand. And the same can be said for the latest version. The company has tried to make it as premium and elegant as possible when it comes to the design. To start with, you get a full metal unibody that has been built using CNC aluminium. The company has gone with the Nano Black colour option, which looks minimal and elegant at the same time. However, I do feel that over a longer period of time, sustaining this colour option could be a bit of a hassle.

The Asus ProArt P16 comes with a metal unibody and is available in single Nano Black colour option.

Moving on, you get a rigid chassis that shows little to no flex, which is a good thing. Opening the lid is a piece of cake, and you can lift it with one finger, which, for me, is probably the best thing. I also appreciated the fact that the hinge features vertical strips, which give it a camera-like look and feel. Moreover, the lid is plain black with a subtle ProArt logo at the bottom right corner. However, the design isn't without compromises. The screen maintains a fixed tilt angle rather than lying completely flat, which limits the usability to some extent.

The laptop offers a variety of ports, which makes it easier for creators to connect different things.

As for IO ports are concerned, the brand has done a pretty good job in providing almost all the necessary ports. You get a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 FRL port, and a charging port. On the right, you will be greeted with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. I liked the fact that the company has kept the Type-C and Type-A ports on both sides, which makes it easier to access.

Asus ProArt P16 Display: Smooth and Vibrant

Display - 16-inch Lumia Pro OLED touchscreen

Resolution - 4K (2400x3840 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 120Hz

Other Features - up to 1600-nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 1000, 1.07 billion colours, PANTONE Validated, and more

Asus has added one of its best displays to the ProArt P16. The panel is known as Lumia Pro OLED, and it is one of the most colour-accurate displays I have tested in a while now. The panel also offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, factory-calibrated with a Delta E < 1, HDR, Dolby Vision, and is Pantone-validated. Moreover, the OLED panel provides a staggering 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness.

The laptop comes equipped with a large 16.0-inch 4K Lumia Pro OLED display.

This all translates to an OLED panel that is ideal for the creators, as you can get accurate reproduction, making it easier to edit photos and videos using professional-grade software. The 120 Hz refresh and variable refresh rate smooth motion make scrubbing timelines or previewing motion work feel buttery smooth. And this also makes it a beautiful machine for those who want to binge-watch after all hours of editing. While watching Devil May Cry, the colours came out to be punchy and vibrant. Moreover, while watching Frankenstein on Netflix, the blacks were deep in low-lit scenes.

The brightness is also a strong suit of this laptop. You get up to 1,600nits of peak brightness, along with an anti-glare coating, which makes it easier to work in a cafe or other outdoor locations without much hassle.

Asus ProArt P16 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - Four Speakers with Smart Amp Technology + Dolby Atmos

The Asus ProArt P16 features the same backlit keyboard that was there in the 2024 iteration. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing, as the keyboard remains one of the most comfortable options for typing. I really love using the keyboard as it provides the right amount of key travel coupled with a slightly cushiony feel, which makes it easier for longer typing sessions.

The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard that is quite comfortable for long typing experience.

The touchpad is relatively large and offers a smooth experience. There is no wobble during the scrolling experience. You get multi-touch gesture support, and you also get a new DialPad that sits right at the top-left corner of the trackpad. It basically works as a context-sensitive control wheel that supports various functions in different apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, and more.

However, there is a slight learning curve here, and once you are through with it, DialPad feels more fluid. That said, I felt that the scrolling experience would have been slightly better, as there are times when the trackpad was registering unwanted touches when you put your palm on the DialPad.

The Asus ProArt P16 features a Full HD IR-based camera along with six speakers.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which works fine, even when the lights are dim. The 1080p camera is also decent for video calls, though there is no physical shutter.

Coming to the speakers, it seriously came as a surprise to me. The laptop comes with a six-speaker setup with two tweeters and four speakers in combination. There are limited laptops that provide a good audio experience, and the Asus ProArt P16 is one of them. The laptop brings a loud sound experience that delivers clear mids and highs. The device can fill up a small room, which is a rare thing to find in a laptop these days.

The laptop comes equipped with good range of connectivity options, including WiFi 7, and more.

I am quite surprised Asus has managed to improve the performance while retaining the compact size. The four-speaker setup (dual force woofer) is loud and offers good details even at high volumes. So, whether you are playing a game or watching a movie/series, you will enjoy the audio coming from the laptop.

Asus ProArt P16 Software: Smart Connect Works Well

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - MyAsus, StoryCube, MuseTree, ProArt Creator Hub

The latest Asus ProArt P16 runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop is a Copilot+ PC, as you get up to 50 TOPS NPU along with RTX 5090 AI capabilities.

The laptop comes with an interesting set of AI features, which makes it a fun experience to use the device. First of all, you have the ProArt Creator Hub that acts as a central control panel to check for driver updates, tweak the performance, use colour calibration tools, and more.

You also have StoryCube, which acts as a media management tool with facial recognition and helps generate videos based on the photos. Meanwhile, MuseTree provides AI-generated images, visual mood boards, concept art, and more.

Then there are the usual Windows 11 AI features, including Live Captions, Recall, Cocreated, Generative Fill, Super Resolution, and more. All these features work decently on this machine without heavily taxing the CPU or GPU.

Asus ProArt P16 Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor

RAM - 64GB LPDDR5X-7500

ROM - 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7)

The Asus ProArt P16 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that offers up to 5.1GHz of boost frequency, 12 cores, 24 threads, and 36MB cache. It also comes loaded with AMD XDNA NPU that delivers 50 TOPS performance for AI-related tasks. Moreover, the gaming laptop is also loaded with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 12GB GDDR7 RAM. It is equipped with 64GB of LPDDR5X 7500 RAM and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Although the RAM is soldered, you get an expansion slot for storage.

The Asus ProArt P16 is powered by the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor.

Talking about the performance, you get the best possible combination at this price point. The flagship AMD processor, which is mated with the latest RTX graphics card, handles almost all the tasks you throw at it. Whether it be for office purposes or gaming, this is a versatile machine that gives the best of both worlds.

The daily performance is snappy, and it can also handle the load during multitasking. I opened around 40 Chrome tabs, played a video in the background, and the laptop glided through these intense tasks with no real slowdown. That being said, the laptop can handle most intensive tasks with ease.

With professional video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, the laptop was able to work on 4K and even 8K timelines without many hiccups. The RTX 5090's support for 4:2:2 10-bit video encoding and decoding capabilities also makes it easier for faster rendering and export than previous generations, even making it comparable with Apple MacBook Pro's speed.

The laptop delivers flagship-grade performance in almost all the tasks that you throw at it.

Apart from this, the laptop also brings good performance while using Adobe Photoshop, even while using AI-powered features like Generative Fill, object removal, smart selection, and more. One of the benefits here is that the laptop comes with a three-month free subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps, Adobe Acrobat Standard DC, and Adobe Substance 3D, which further sweetens the deal.

However, the primary trade-off is thermals and fan noise. Under sustained, heavy load (e.g., a 30-minute 3D render), the fans can get loud. However, I never noticed thermals getting too hot to handle. Moving on, you can also play some AAA games on this machine, but remember that it will give the level of performance that a full-fledged gaming laptop will provide in the same price segment.

Asus ProArt P16 Laptop Battery: Average

Battery Capacity - 90Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 240W Adapter

The Asus ProArt P16 is equipped with a large 90Wh battery, which delivered mixed results at best. The laptop lasted for up to 7 hours for daily productivity tasks. However, if you run intensive tasks, the battery life is drastically reduced. With a heavy load, the laptop delivered around 4 hours of battery life. The laptop also features a 240W charger that can charge the device within 2 hours.

Asus ProArt P16 Laptop Verdict

To conclude, the Asus ProArt P16 seems to be a promising option for those creators who are looking for a professional-level machine to handle most of the demanding tasks. The laptop offers a premium design language, which makes it look elegant and minimal. The weight distribution is on point, though the Nano Black can collect a lot of dirt and fingerprint marks. The display is one of the best the brand has to offer. The screen offers vibrant colours and deep blacks, while the peak brightness is impressive.

The performance is what you accept from a flagship machine. The combination of AMD Ryzen 9 HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 makes it a powerful performer, putting it in direct competition with the latest MacBook Pro lineup. The software is decent, and the ProArt Creator Centre does provide much-needed customisation options. The battery life is average, to be honest. So, if you are a creator and price does not constrain you, then you can surely consider the Asus ProArt P16.