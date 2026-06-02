Asus has unveiled a new generation of ProArt creator devices at Computex 2026, introducing the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 laptops, along with the new ProArt Mini PC. The company says the devices are powered by Nvidia RTX Spark and are designed for AI-focused creative workloads and local AI processing. The new models support up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. Asus has also refreshed the ProArt design language with new colour options and expanded the lineup with its first ProArt Mini PC.

Asus ProArt P16, P14, and ProArt Mini PC Availability

Asus showcased the ProArt P16, ProArt P14 and ProArt Mini PC during Computex 2026, which started on June 1. The company said the new devices will be available in select regions starting in fall 2026. Additional details regarding configurations, specifications and regional availability will be announced closer to launch.

Asus ProArt P16, P14 Features

The Asus ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 are powered by Nvidia RTX Spark, which are said to be designed for AI-assisted content creation, local AI processing and demanding creative workloads.

Both Asus ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 laptops feature Asus Lumina Pro OLED displays with Delta E < 1 for colour accuracy. The ProArt P16 supports up to a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support and Nvidia G-Sync technology. The ProArt P14 offers a display with up to 3K resolution. Asus says the panels can reach up to 1,600 nits of brightness and use an anti-reflective coating.

Asus says the new systems can handle workloads such as rendering 90GB-plus 3D scenes, editing 12K 4:2:2 video footage, generating 4K AI videos, and running 120B-parameter LLMs with context windows of up to one million tokens. The company also highlighted support for gaming at 1440p resolution, with frame rates exceeding 100 fps in supported titles.

The ProArt lineup also integrates software tools such as ProArt Creator Hub, MuseTree and StoryCube. These applications are said to help optimise system resources and add AI-assisted creative features for content production workflows. The laptops are offered in Nano Black and Neo White colour options. Asus has equipped them with precision haptic touchpads and AI-enhanced Windows experiences. Battery capacity goes up to 99.9Wh, according to the company.

The Asus ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 arrive with slimmer, lighter chassis than the previous ProArt P16 generation. Asus says the new laptops are 13 percent thinner and 16 percent lighter than the earlier model, while retaining all-day battery life.

Asus ProArt Mini PC Features

The Asus ProArt Mini PC brings the same Nvidia RTX Spark platform to a compact desktop form factor. Asus says the system delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI computing performance and supports up to 128GB of unified memory with dynamic allocation between graphics and system resources.

The Mini PC is designed for AI processing, generative AI applications and large language model workloads. Asus says it includes a thermal solution capable of handling up to 140W of thermal headroom for sustained performance during extended workloads.

Despite measuring 150×150×51mm, the ProArt Mini PC includes 10GbE networking support, M.2 PCIe Gen 5 x4 expansion and support for high-speed storage upgrades. Asus says the compact design is intended for studio, workstation, and edge AI deployments where space is limited.