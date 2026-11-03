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OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards

The new exercise follows an earlier security drive in which OpenAI assigned 25 percent of its product engineers to finding and fixing vulnerabilities.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 16:35 IST
OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards

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OpenAI has committed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,500 crore) to support cyber defenders

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Highlights
  • Researchers will use AI models to look for system vulnerabilities
  • OpenAI is raising critical bug bounty rewards by over four times
  • The company has not disclosed the revised reward amounts
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OpenAI is working with security firm Cathedral to find weaknesses in its systems. Researchers from both teams will use OpenAI's AI models to test its defences and check whether potential fixes work. The company is also raising rewards for critical vulnerabilities reported through its Security Bug Bounty programme by more than four times. The latest exercise follows an earlier round of security testing in which OpenAI assigned 25 percent of its product engineers to finding and fixing vulnerabilities.

Cathedral Researchers to Work With OpenAI Teams

Cathedral's researchers will join OpenAI's teams to look for security flaws in the company's systems, the company said in a blog post. They will use OpenAI's AI models to test its defences and see if potential fixes work. Gavin Kliger, CEO and co-founder of Cathedral, said the partnership would bring the firm's security researchers together with OpenAI's teams to find weaknesses that might otherwise go unnoticed.

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OpenAI is also increasing the rewards offered to researchers who report serious security flaws through its bug bounty programme. The company has not disclosed the new payout amounts, but says rewards for critical findings will be more than four times higher than before.

The new exercise follows an earlier security drive in which OpenAI assigned 25 percent of its product engineers to finding and fixing vulnerabilities. They used Codex to investigate reported problems, recreate them in isolated environments and prepare fixes for review.

OpenAI is also giving Daybreak customers access to its AI models. The company has committed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,500 crore) in subsidised access over six months to help organisations protecting essential services and digital infrastructure use AI in their cybersecurity work.

The company plans to share what it learnt from the previous security exercise, including how it was organised and the tools and processes involved. It will also publish a guide for other companies and government agencies looking to use AI to improve their cybersecurity.

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Further reading: OpenAI, Cathedral, OpenAI Security
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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