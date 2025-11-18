Technology News
Asus ProArt P16 Launched With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor: Price, Features

Asus ProArt P16 is available in a single Nano Black colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 13:58 IST
Asus ProArt P16 Launched With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ProArt P16 (pictured) features a backlit chiclet keyboard

Highlights
  • Asus ProArt P16 sports a 16-inch display
  • Asus ProArt P16 runs on Windows 11
  • The laptop weighs about 1.95kg
Asus ProArt P16 was launched in India by the Taiwan-based tech giant on Tuesday. Available in the country via ecommerce websites and other retail channels, the Asus ProArt P16 is offered in a single Nano Black colourway. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. It features up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD for internal storage, which can be further expanded. Moreover, it gets a Full-HD webcam for video conferencing. It ships with a 16-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution.

Asus ProArt P16 Price in India, Availability

Asus ProArt P16 price in India starts at Rs. 3,59,990 for the base GPU variant. One of the options is listed on the company's website at an MRP of Rs. 5,03,990, which can be bought at Rs. 4,19,990 in the country.

The new laptop is currently available for purchase via the company's online store, Amazon, and select Asus-exclusive retail stores. The Asus ProArt P16 is offered in a Nano Black colourway.

Asus ProArt P16 Features, Specifications

The Asus ProArt P16 runs on Windows 11 Home. It is equipped with a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) 120Hz OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, stylus support, and an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also features 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, VESA certification for HDR True Black 1000, 1.07 billion colours, and TÜV Rheinland certification.

Powering the new Asus ProArt 16 is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage. It ships with an empty SSD slot, which can be used for storage expansion. It also features up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM. For video conferencing, it is equipped with a Full-HD Asus AiSense webcam with IR function for Windows Hello support. The ProArt P16 also supports Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity, the Asus ProArt P16 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The latest Asus laptop also gets one USB 4.0 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one 3.5mm combo audio jack, one DC-in port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. It also sports a backlit chiclet keyboard with a numpad and a dedicated Copilot key. It packs a 90Wh battery with 240W wired fast charging. It measures 354.9x246.9x18.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.95kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3,840x2,400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Weight 1.95 kg
Asus ProArt P16 Launched With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor: Price, Features
