Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Review: A Versatile 2-in-1 Laptop

Asus is one of the few brands in the market that always thrives to deliver something unique to its customers. The company has been consistently launching laptops in different segments, whether be it productivity or gaming. This time, the brand has developed a new 2-in-1 laptop, Asus Vivobook 14 Flip. The newest laptop from the brand offers an interesting set of features and specifications that can bring a good level of productivity, a decent binge-watching experience, and the capability to run some casual games. So, with a price tag of Rs. 96,990, does it make sense to go with this 2-in-1 laptop? Let's find out in this review.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Design: Sleek and Lightweight

Dimension - 312.6 x 221 x16.9mm

Weight - 1.5kg

Colours - Matte Gray

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is easily one of the most premium and compact laptops out there in this price segment. The laptop offers a sleek profile with just 16.9mm thinness, though the weight is around 1.5kg, which does not feel that heavy, to be honest. The laptop is available in a single Matte Gray colour option, which looks premium, to be honest.

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip comes with a 360-degree hinge that feels sturdy.

The laptop has an aluminium body coupled with US MIL-STD 810H certification, making it a reliable and durable machine. Talking about the design aesthetics, the top lid offers a matte finish with the Asus Vivobook logo, which looks elegant. The lid looks sturdy, though there is a slight flex when you press it from the middle. Once you open the lid, you will find the Asus ErgoSense keyboard along with a large touchpad.

The laptop also comes with a sturdy 360-degree hinge that offers on-point resistance. This makes it easier for you to even open the laptop with one finger. The hinge does not feel too tight or loose for the entire 360-degree motion. This also means that you can use the laptop in four different modes: Laptop mode, Stand Mode, Tent Mode, and tablet mode.

The laptop can be used in four different modes: laptop mode, tent mode, stand mode, and tablet mode.

These modes are quite fun to use. I usually use the Stand Mode to watch a quick episode and turn it back to laptop mode to start working. I also liked the fact that the Windows just seamlessly shift to tablet mode once you move the hinge post-180 degrees. However, there is also a downside to this hinge. Although it feels secure, the issue of screen wobble is there, which makes it sometimes a bit uneasy to use the touchscreen while using the laptop.

As for the ports, the laptop offers a decent amount of ports for everyday usage. You get a USB Type-A port on the right side. On the left, there are multiple ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, one Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That said, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip offers a sleek design language, which is a plus point in this price segment.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Display: Vibrant

Display - 14-inch OLED touchscreen

Resolution - Full HD+ (1200x1920 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 60Hz

Coming to the display, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip packs a decent display in a compact form factor. The device is loaded with Asus' Luminous OLED panel that delivers good level saturations and colours. The text appears to be crisp, and the dynamic range also looks good.

The colours appear to be vibrant while watching ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' on Netflix. The display also has a 100 percent DCI-p3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, and TUV Rheinland certification.

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip comes with a 14-inch Full HD+ OLED touchscreen display.

The laptop comes loaded with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for the indoor work environment. You also work at a cafe with such brightness if you fully crank it up. That said, the screen is a bit reflective, which makes it difficult to use when the light source is directly behind you. On the other side, the screen only comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, which could be a bit higher to provide a much better and seamless scrolling and viewing experience.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam -Full HD+ IR camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip offers a backlit keyboard, which the brand calls ErgoSense. The keyboard performance is up to the mark. There is a decent amount of key travel, and the spacing between the keys is decent as well. The keyboard is also backlit, meaning that you can even work in dim lighting conditions.

The latest laptop comes with backlit keyboard and a large touchpad

The laptop also comes with a large touchpad slab, which comes with smart gestures to control brightness, volume, and other features. The overall performance of the touchpad is good as it is responsive and provides a good tactile experience when you press it.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support. The IR-based Windows Hello feature works effortlessly, even when the lights are dim in the room. The FUll HD camera is also decent for video calls, and the dual microphone captures the sound nicely. The audio output on this machine is decent. The volume is good, though if you play music or watch a movie at full volume, you will feel some crankling sound, which somewhat spoils the mood.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Software: Less Bloatware

Operating System - Windows 11

Other Features - AI Cube

In terms of software, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip runs on Windows 11 operating system. The latest laptop from Asus is also a Co-Pilot Plus certified PC with a dedicated AI chip that offers up to 47 TOPS performance. So, yes, you can use the Co-pilot to find files, get answers to queries or adjust or manage some applications. AI usage is also present while using video calls.

The laptop also comes with Asus StoryCube, an AI tool to manage your photos on the laptop. Moving on, we have the MyAsus application, which is a one-stop portal to monitor the performance of your laptop. You can run diagnoses, update drivers, keep a tab on different apps, and more.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Performance: Top Notch

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 - 258V

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5X

ROM - 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

GPU - Intel Arc Graphics 140V

Coming to the performance, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 - 258V processor that offers up to 4.8GHz of boost speed, 128MB cache, and more. The laptop also features 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Benchmark Asus Vivobook 14 Flip HP Elitebook Ultra G1q Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) Cinebench R23 Single Core 1427 1096 1917 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 9667 7457 15,776 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2690 2417 2,712 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 10625 14226 12732 PC Mark 10 6737 NA 4451 3DMark Night Raid 17848 26844 27,358 3DMark CPU Profile 5915 8779 7,446 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 1363 2096 3,287 CrystalDiskMark 6345.60 MB/s (Read)/ 4246.06 MB/s (Write) 6673.20 MB/s (Read)/ 4920.12 MB/s (Write) 5066.63 MB/s (Read)/ 3609.52 MB/s (Write)

The laptop glides effortlessly during day-to-day tasks. So, whether it be scrolling on the web, watching movies, editing documents or photos, the laptop performance is stable in most cases. Even with heavy multitasking, like opening multiple Chrome tabs, playing YouTube, and writing an article on Microsoft Word, the laptop didn't stutter.

Moreover, with Intel Arc Graphics, you can also do some casual gaming with the laptop. I played Valorant with default medium settings and was able to get a stable 200fps during the gameplay. Interestingly, heat management is also good, and the laptop didn't get too hot during intensive usage, which is nice.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 70 Whr Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W USB Type-C Adapter

The battery is another strong suit of the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip laptop. The device comes loaded with a 70Wh battery that is quite reliable and long-lasting. During my testing period, I easily got 10 to 12 hours of screen time during my usage, which is a good thing. More importantly, the laptop also comes with a 65W fast charger that can easily charge the laptop in under two hours.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Verdict

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip comes with a price tag of Rs 96,990.

To conclude, the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip is a good attempt by the company to provide a practical 2-in-1 to the customers. The laptop offers a premium design that is also durable. The display is vibrant and offers rich colours. The performance is top-notch, and the dedicated NPU makes it future proof. So, if you are looking for a 2-in-1 laptop for productivity and some light gaming and your budget is under Rs. 1 lakh, then consider this model.