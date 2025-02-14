Technology News
Asus Refreshes Vivobook 16, 14, 14 Flip, S14, Zenbook 14, and Zenbook Duo in India; Gaming V16 Unveiled

The Asus Vivobook Flip 14 (TP3407SA) is priced at Rs. 96,990.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2025 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The newly launched laptops are available for purchase via several online and offline channels

  • Asus Vivobook S14 OLED flaunts a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display
  • The Zenbook 14 is said to have a battery life of over 18 hours
  • The Vivobook 16, 14 come with Intel Core Ultra 5 (225H) chips
Asus has refreshed the Vivobook S14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook 14, Zenbook 14, and Zenbook Duo laptops in India. Meanwhile, it also introduced the new Vivobook 14 Flip with a 360-degree hinge, and the Gaming V16 laptops. The laptops come with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Notably, the Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 was introduced in the country in April 2024. The refreshed Asus laptops are currently available for purchase in the country via multiple online and offline retail outlets.

Asus Vivobook 16, 14, 14 Flip, S14, Gaming V16, Zenbook 14, Duo AI Price in India

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407SA) starts at Rs. 96,990, whereas the Asus Gaming V16 (V3607) starts at Rs. 84,990 and is offered in a Matte Black finish. The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA) starts at Rs. 1,12,990.

Next, the Asus Vivobook 16 (X1607CA) has a starting price of Rs. 75,990, and the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) starts at Rs. 75,990. The Asus Vivobook S14 (S5406SA) starts at Rs. 99,990.

Finally, the Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA) starts at Rs. 2,39,990.

The laptops are available via the Asus e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. They can also be found in Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other multi-brand retail outlets.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Features

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip sports a 14-inch Lumina OLED touchscreen and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) chipset backed with AI features. It supports 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD, which is upgradeable up to 1TB. The laptop supports AI features such as Windows Copilot, Windows Studio Effects v2, and the Asus StoryCube app for system assistance, video calls, and media organisation, respectively.

It comes with Asus Pen 2.0, has Dolby Atmos 360-degree audio support and boasts military-grade durability. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, a microSD slot, and a USB Type-C port. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery and is said to offer a battery life of up to 28 hours.

Asus Gaming V16 Features

The Asus Gaming V16 (V3607) has a 16-inch full-HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a backlit Turbo Blue keyboard and transparent WASD keys. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7-240H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It comes with Asus IceCool thermal technology and carries a 1080p webcam, Dirac-tuned speakers, as well as AI-backed noise-cancellation features.

Asus Vivobook 16, 14 Features

Asus Vivobook 16 sports a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 14 has a 14-inch WUXGA display. Both have a 180-degree hinge and measure 17.9 mm in thickness while offering a MIL-STD 810H durability certification. They are powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 (225H) chips, paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as well as a full-HD IR webcam with a magnetic privacy shutter. The laptops are equipped with a backlit ErgoSense keyboard, a Smart Gesture touchpad, and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.

Asus Zenbook 14 Features

The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX3405C) comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED NanoEdge display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3, and VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and AI Boost NPU, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It packs a 75Wh battery with a battery life of over 18 hours. The aluminium chassis has a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, boasts 14.9mm thinness and weighs 1.28kg.

Asus Vivobook S14 Features

The Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (S5406S) flaunts a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with 600 nits brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 True Black and low blue light support. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with Intel Arc Graphics, AI Boost NPU (47 TOPS), 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with an RGB backlit ErgoSense keyboard and Smart Gesture touchpad. It has a 13.9mm thin profile and weighs 1.3kg.

Asus Zenbook Duo Features

The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8406C) is equipped with dual 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy. The Intel Core Ultra 9-285H chipset with Intel AI Boost NPU powers the laptop, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It houses a 75Wh battery and supports Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 connectivity. It has a detachable keyboard and Asus Pen 2.0 support.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook 16, Asus Vivobook 14, Asus Vivobook 14 Flip, Asus Vivobook S14, Asus Gaming V16, Asus Zenbook 14, Asus Zenbook Duo AI, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
