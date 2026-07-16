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Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed

Selective buying across major cryptocurrencies kept market sentiment positive despite lingering uncertainty.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 15:51 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Pierre Borthiry - Peiobty

Ethereum led large-cap gains as selective buying continued across the cryptocurrency market

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Highlights
  • Institutional confidence shows signs of returning
  • Ethereum outperforms other large-cap cryptocurrencies
  • Bitcoin needs to clear $65,500 for stronger momentum
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Bitcoin traded near $64,500 (roughly Rs. 62.1 lakh) on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market remained steady after last week's gains, with softer US inflation continuing to support risk appetite despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 3.1 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,918 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh), reflecting selective strength across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 62.16 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.85 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts cautioned that uneven ETF flows, geopolitical uncertainty, and rising oil prices continue to limit stronger upside, while investors remain focused on fundamentally strong digital assets rather than speculative trades.

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Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Thursday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $581.95 (roughly Rs. 56,040), while Solana (SOL) traded near $77.13 (roughly Rs. 7,427). XRP hovered around $1.11 (roughly Rs. 107), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.074 (roughly Rs. 7.1), indicating selective buying across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Selective Buying Supports Crypto Market Recovery

Providing a broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Softer US inflation data has reduced expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase, supporting risk appetite. However, rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty are limiting further gains [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term breakouts. Staggered buying, limited leverage, and disciplined position sizing remain prudent until Bitcoin sustains a move above $65,500 (roughly Rs. 63.07 lakh) and ETF demand becomes more consistent.”

Sharing his outlook on investor positioning, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42, said, “Investors should use this phase to build positions gradually with a disciplined approach instead of reacting to daily price swings or speculative narratives. It is equally important to avoid excessive leverage, emotional trading, and making investment decisions based solely on social media sentiment, as sustainable returns are built through patience, research, and consistency.”

Overall, analysts said improving macroeconomic conditions and selective institutional participation continue to support the crypto market. However, geopolitical uncertainty, inconsistent ETF demand, and Bitcoin's ability to sustain a move above $65,500 (roughly Rs. 63.07 lakh) are expected to determine whether the current recovery can gather further momentum.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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