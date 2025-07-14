Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 Review: Powerful and Cool

Nvidia brought its latest GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs to India earlier this year. Officially announced at CES 2025, the RTX 50 series brings several improvements over last year's GPUs owing to the new Blackwell architecture. The cards feature Nvidia's deep learning super sampling (DLSS 4), fifth-generation Tensor cores, and fourth-generation ray tracing cores.

We recently got to try out the GeForce RTX 5080, which sits below the flagship RTX 5090, courtesy of Inno3D, a well-known PC hardware maker. Inno3D sent us the GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 GPU, which is a top-tier variant that offers premium cooling for extracting more performance from the card. It features a large vapour chamber, triple anti-turbulence fans, five heat pipes, and a thermal-extracting backplate for improved thermal dissipation. What this means is that you can run the GPU at maximum performance for longer periods of time.

The card gets five heatpipes and a large vapour chamber for improved cooling

While you can buy the GPU online via various PC hardware stores in India, you'll be hard-pressed to find it in stock. The standard Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is priced at Rs. 1,10,000, whereas the Inno3D RTX 5080 iChill X3 will set you back by a whopping Rs. 1,94,400 (MRP). We received the GPU along with the ANT PC Solenopsis RL900 gaming rig. Read on to find out how well the iChill X3 variant lives up to its impressive specifications.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 Architecture and Specifications

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 GPU is based on the new Blackwell architecture and packs 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, and clock speeds up to 2,715MHz. It has a base clock speed of 2,295MHz and features 84 fourth-generation Ray tracing cores that deliver 171 TFLOPs. It also gets 336 fifth-generation Tensor cores that offer 1801 AI TOPS. As you can see, the boost clock speeds on the card are slightly higher than the base RTX 5080, and it can be further overclocked. The chipset uses a TSMC 4nm custom Nvidia manufacturing process and supports a PCI Express Gen 5 interface. The card lets you use up to four monitors at a time.

The card is quite thick and takes at least three slots

With all that firepower, you will need a powerful PSU, and Inno3D recommends a minimum 850W unit. Our test unit came with a 1200W PSU, which was more than enough. The card has a 360W TGP and supports either three 8-pin PCIe connectors or a 450W PCIe Gen 5 cable. And just like you'd expect from a modern high-end GPU, it offers support for DLSS 4, Ray Reconstruction, Reflex 2, Nvidia Broadcast, Studio, and more.

The GeForce RTX 5080 supports 16GB GDDR7 RAM on a 256-bit bus, and that's also what you'll get with the Inno3D iChill X3 card. The RAM has a memory clock of 30Gbps and a bandwidth of 960GB per second.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 Design

As mentioned at the beginning of the review, the iChill X3 is a top-end variant of the GeForce RTX 5080 from Inno3D. The card is designed for those who don't mind spending a little extra to get improved performance and lots of cooling along with some RGB lighting. It's also quite chunky and is definitely going to take up a lot of room in your PC case.

There's not a lot of RGB lighting, but what's available is enough

Talking about taking up a lot of room, three slots to be exact, let's talk about dimensions. The card measures 334mm in length, 148mm in height, and 73mm in width. Before buying this card, ensure you have enough space in your case to avoid airflow problems. Inno3D does supply a graphics card stand in the box, so that could help you save some space.

Coming to the design, the iChill X3 features, well, a massive cooler that uses triple fans. The 98mm diameter fans use scythe blades with anticlockwise rotation for improved cooling while keeping turbulence to a minimum. The fans can also come to a complete stop when the GPU isn't in use. Inside, you'll find a large vapour chamber and five 8mm heat pipes that cover both the GPU and the RAM.

The metal backplate also adds to the rigidity of the card

You'll find the GeForce RTX embossed print on the side and a couple of programmable RGB elements that work with various customisation platforms. The side also houses the slot for the 8-pin PSU connector. The underside of the card features a metal backplate with large cutouts for enhanced heat dissipation and additional branding.

As for ports, the card features three DisplayPort 2.1b ports and one HDMI 2.1b connector. You can plug in four monitors, and the card supports a maximum resolution of 4K at 480Hz or 8K at 165Hz with DSC. You also get plastic dust stoppers for all the ports, which will keep the dust out when the ports aren't in use.

There are some branding and sharp design elements all over the card's case

In terms of design, the iChill X3 is quite outrageous.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 Performance

A graphics card might look flashy with all the RGB lighting, but all that style means nothing without substance. So, let's get down to what really matters – performance. Our test rig, which was supplied by ANT PC, consisted of the following parts.

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU

2 x 16GB Gskill Ripjaws S5 DDR5 6000MHz RAM

MSI Z790 GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR5 motherboard

512 GB Adata XPG GAMMIX S60 Gen4 NVME M.2 SSD

Prolab Design XP-1200 Fully Modular Gold PSU

I only had about a day or two to test the card, therefore, I wasn't able to run a multitude of synthetic benchmarks. I ran a couple of tests using 3DMark, and below are the results.

Benchmark Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 3DMark Steel Nomad 8,957 3DMark Speed Way 8,990 3DMark Port Royal 22,096

Those test scores are pretty good, and they show when you actually start playing AAA games. I managed to run Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy on the test rig, both of which performed extremely well. Both games support Nvidia's DLSS 4 technology, and I ran the games in 4K resolution with all the settings set to the highest available.

AAA games run smoothly even at 4K resolution

In Cyberpunk 2077, with DLSS Frame generation disabled and Ray Tracing enabled, I achieved an average FPS of 32.28. Again, this was with the game running in 4K with all Ray-Tracing options enabled and Ray-Traced Lighting set to Psycho. Now, with the same settings and DLSS frame generation enabled and set at 4X and quality, the game runs at a smooth 181.72 average FPS. It hit a maximum FPS of 200.97.

Next, in Hogwarts Legacy, with DLSS disabled and all graphic settings set at Ultra, the game delivered an average FPS of 82. Again, this was with the game resolution set to 4K. With DLSS enabled and set at balanced, I saw the FPS hit 300+ frames and 200+ when set at quality.

The card also doesn't get hot even on full load

As you can see, enabling DLSS 4 will give you an incredible boost in FPS. If you're playing shooter or racing games, you will probably not notice any imperfections in graphics rendering. However, if you're playing something like Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, or Alan Wake 2, you will notice some imperfections, but it's not a dealbreaker.

The Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 also did not heat up, thanks to all that extra cooling. During the testing, the fans also never got very loud or distracting. The iChill X3 will keep things running super cool and smooth when playing games for a longer duration.

Verdict

Should you buy Inno3D's iChill X3 variant of the GeForce RTX 5080? If you're not too concerned about advanced cooling or factory overclocking, the standard RTX 5080 should serve you just fine. It still offers 16GB of VRAM and enough raw power to handle modern AAA titles at high or ultra settings without breaking a sweat.

However, if you're planning long gaming sessions and want to keep temperatures in check, the iChill X3 is worth the extra investment. It delivers top-tier performance, runs cool and quiet, and easily powers through demanding games. Just keep in mind—it's a bulky card, so make sure your PC case has enough clearance. You'll also need a power supply rated at 850W or higher to support it.

Good luck finding one on sale, though! We'd recommend getting it through ANT PC, where you can get a fully custom setup with the card for under Rs. 3,00,000.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3

Price: MRP 1,94,400

Pros

Impressive performance even at 4K

Excellent cooling

DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing works great

Eye-catching design

Doesn't get very loud

Cons

Expensive

Hard to find in stock

Takes up a lot of space

High power requirement

Ratings (out of 5)