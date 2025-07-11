Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Review: The Price is Right

Xiaomi has long been a dominant player in India's budget smart TV segment, and it continues to strengthen its position with the launch of its latest X Pro QLED TV 2025 lineup. The new series brings a notable upgrade over standard LED TVs by incorporating QLED panels, promising better colour accuracy, brightness, and overall picture quality.

In addition to the enhanced display, the X Pro QLED TVs come packed with features like Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, and Xiaomi's own Vivid Picture Engine 2 for a more immersive viewing experience. The lineup is available in three sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch – all offering 4K resolution and, true to Xiaomi's approach, highly competitive pricing.

We've been testing the 65-inch variant, priced at Rs. 64,999, for the past couple of weeks to see how it stacks up against the competition. Does it offer value for money? Let's find out.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Design

In terms of design, Xiaomi has gone for a sleek and modern look, featuring a slim profile complemented by an aluminium finish frame. While the majority of the TV is constructed from plastic, the metal accents lend it a more premium feel. The bezels surrounding the display are minimal, except for the slightly thicker bottom chin that houses the Xiaomi branding.

The front of the TV has minimal branding, and it's mostly all screen

The TV ships with two plastic stand legs, which, in my opinion, don't feel particularly sturdy, especially for the larger 55-inch and 65-inch models.

The plastic legs don't feel very secure

For better stability and peace of mind, wall-mounting the TV might be the smarter choice. The 65-inch variant weighs 14.6 kg without the stand.

The TV has a slim build with plenty of connectivity options

Just below the Xiaomi logo on the front of the TV sits a subtle status light bar, accompanied by a single button beneath it to manually power the TV on or off. The display panel has a semi-glossy finish that effectively minimises reflections for a better viewing experience.

There's a single physical button available on the TV

All connectivity ports are located at the back, and there's plenty to choose from. The X Pro QLED TV lineup includes dual USB Type-A 2.0 ports, three HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC support), an AV input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and an antenna input. The power cable is detachable and positioned for easy access. For wireless connectivity, the TV supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

You get 3 HDMI ports at the back

As for the remote, it's the same familiar design seen with other Xiaomi TVs, but it's now taller, slimmer, and has a number pad. It also includes dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, making navigation quick and convenient.

The remote offers a keypad now

The remote felt a bit larger than I preferred, and the buttons were noticeably loud when pressed.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Performance

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED, as the name suggests, uses a Quantum Dot LED panel to deliver richer colours and deeper blacks. Our review unit gets a 65-inch panel, which is the highest available size in this lineup. Compared to regular LED TVs, you'll notice a marked improvement in colour accuracy, contrast, brightness, and black levels. All three size options support 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certifications. During the review, I found that the TV performed much better with 4K content than when it was upscaling HD content.

The X Pro QLED gets decently bright

With its 178-degree viewing angle, the display delivered clear, consistent visuals no matter where I was sitting. I also did not encounter any light bleed or weird artefacts on the panel. However, as this is an edge-lit panel, you will notice that the colours on the edges are brighter than on the centre.

The TV also includes a Filmmaker Mode, which disables post-processing effects to present movies and shows exactly as the creators intended. There are several other picture modes available as well that use Xiaomi's own Vivid Picture Engine 2 tuning, in case you're not a fan of the Filmmaker mode. The panel is also said to cover 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Overall, it's a really good panel to enjoy movies and TV shows.

Plenty of audio and video modes to choose from, including Filmmaker mode

In terms of gaming, the X Pro QLED 2025 model does offer DLG technology to give you a feeling of up to 120Hz refresh rate when gaming, but it's mediocre at best. If you connect your PlayStation 5, you'll find that there's no support for 4K HDR. While the TV does support features like MEMC and ALLM, it doesn't work with games.

The TV features dual speakers, delivering a total output of 34W on the 55- and 65-inch models, while the 43-inch variant offers 30W. Audio formats such as Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X are supported, along with a few sound presets from Xiaomi. While the sound quality isn't groundbreaking, it's more than adequate for everyday viewing. With DTS:X enabled, there's noticeable stereo separation, clear vocals, and no distortion even at higher volumes. That said, for a more immersive experience, I'd recommend pairing the TV with a soundbar or a home theatre system.

The TV offers a removable power cable

On the software front, the TV runs Google TV based on Android TV 14, and you also get Xiaomi's PatchWall+ UI if you want to change things up. PatchWall+ brings features like Xiaomi TV+, which offers access to several free live TV channels. You also get built-in support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Miracast for wireless streaming. The TV also offers support for Google Voice Assistant for faster voice-based search.

Apart from the Google TV interface, you could also use Xiaomi's PatchWall+

Under the hood, Xiaomi has equipped the TV with a quad-core Cortex-A55 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, a configuration that's fairly standard in this segment. However, it's high time brands started offering more RAM for better long-term performance. During the early stages of testing, the TV felt smooth while navigating the UI, launching apps, and streaming content. Over time, though, I did notice some lag in navigation and app loading, which remained despite clearing the cache.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Verdict

All things considered, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs deliver impressive value for their price. The build quality is good, and the QLED panel is a noticeable upgrade over standard LED displays, offering vibrant colours, deep contrast, and support for premium formats like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The inclusion of Filmmaker Mode, a rarity in this segment, further enhances the cinematic experience. Audio performance is decent as well, especially for casual viewing.

Sure, having 3GB of RAM and sturdier stands would've made the package even better, but these aren't dealbreakers given the pricing. The 65-inch model we tested is priced at Rs. 64,999, and with deals and discounts during sales, it's likely to go even lower. At that price point, the X Pro QLED series stands out as one of the best bang-for-your-buck options in the market right now.