Despite the soaring prices of memory components that have ultimately increased smartphone rates, gaming smartphones are still pretty accessible to the masses. There are several options in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment that offer powerful chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, and dedicated cooling systems. This means you do not necessarily need to spend flagship-level money for a phone capable of handling demanding games. Phones like the Redmi Turbo 5 with its Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and 3D Ice-Loop cooling, as well as the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro with its built-in fan, put a strong emphasis on sustained performance.

Here are the best gaming phones under Rs. 40,000 in India.

Redmi Turbo 5

The Redmi Turbo 5 is one of the more performance-focused options in this price segment, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz, while Redmi claims the phone can score more than 23 lakh points on AnTuTu. For thermal management during gaming and other demanding workloads, it gets a 3D Ice-Loop cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

The Redmi handset sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate. For cameras, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Turbo 5 Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 7,540mAh

Charging: 100W wired fast charging

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 40,999, putting only the base model under the Rs. 40,000 mark.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro combines a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also features a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management. It runs Android 16-based Hello UI and comes with a promise of up to three years of OS upgrades and security patches.

Its 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate in specific apps, along with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a third rear sensor, while the front gets a 50-megapixel camera. A 6,500mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 90W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED, 1,272x2,772 pixels, up to 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50MP Sony LYT-710 main + 50MP ultrawide rear; 50MP front

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro currently starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is listed at around Rs. 42,999, so only the base variant fits within the Rs. 40,000 price bracket. It is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It uses Poco's 3D IceLoop cooling system with a 6,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber and AI-backed temperature control. The phone also supports WildBoost Optimisation 3.0, which is designed to improve gaming performance, and features dual stereo speakers.

The Poco F7 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,560Hz instantaneous touch sampling. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Poco F7 Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 7,550mAh

Charging: 90W wired fast charging

Poco F7 Price in India

The Poco F7 is currently priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is offered in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black colourways.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is arguably the most gaming-focused phone in this list, with a built-in cooling fan and air ducts working alongside a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and supports bypass charging, which can help reduce heat generation by powering the phone directly during gaming rather than continually charging the battery.

The K13 Turbo Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 2-megapixel secondary; 16-megapixel front

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro currently starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 36,999. The phone is sold in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight colour options.

Poco X8 Pro

The Poco X8 Pro is another performance-oriented smartphone under Rs. 40,000, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For sustained performance during gaming, the phone uses Poco's 3D Ice Loop cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. It runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming. For photography, it gets a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. The Poco X8 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Poco X8 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 27W wireless charging

Poco X8 Pro Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro currently starts at around Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant crosses the Rs. 40,000 mark and retails for Rs. 42,999. It is sold in Black, Green, and White colourways.