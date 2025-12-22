You can use your smartphone to play various types of games, but the specifications of your handset will decide which titles it can handle. Smartphone brands like iQOO, Realme and OnePlus are launching different models every year for customers whose top priority is gaming, with a budget of around Rs. 50,000. Some of these models have 144Hz displays, the latest chipsets with decent GPU and CPU performance and an advanced cooling system to provide the best balance of heat management and smooth frame rates. A larger battery and faster charging help you play longer and get back to gaming without skipping a beat.

Here are some of the best gaming smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 50,000 that you can buy today. The list includes OnePlus 15R, Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, Realme GT 7 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is a great all-rounder with a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, making it ideal for gaming. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

For optics, the OnePlus 15R has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset carries a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+, AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 52,999. It is released in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Another popular gaming smartphone is Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, with strong overall performance for games and daily use. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The handset runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The ppo F31 Pro+ 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The handset has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel portrait lens

Battery: 7000mAh battery

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage is available at Rs. 34,999. It is available for purchase in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro is a strong contender in this price range with a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The performance-oriented Realme GT 7 Pro has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 5,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. But now it is available for Rs. 49,999. The 16GB + 512GB option will cost Rs. 54,999.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera

Battery and Charging Speed: 5,800mAh

Vivo V40 Pro

The Vivo V40 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo V40 Pro has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V40 Pro Price in India

Vivo V40 Pro price is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 55,999. It is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades.

iQOO Neo 10

Another gaming-focused smartphone under the Rs. 50,000 price segment is the iQOO Neo 10. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. It flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with a Q1 gaming processor. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor

Battery: 7,000mAh battery

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

Pricing for the iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs. 31,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. It is offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.