Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000: OnePlus 15R, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10, More

OnePlus 15R has a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 18:33 IST
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000: OnePlus 15R, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10, More

Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant
  • Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G has a dual camera setup
  • Vivo V40 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ screen
You can use your smartphone to play various types of games, but the specifications of your handset will decide which titles it can handle. Smartphone brands like iQOO, Realme and OnePlus are launching different models every year for customers whose top priority is gaming, with a budget of around Rs. 50,000. Some of these models have 144Hz displays, the latest chipsets with decent GPU and CPU performance and an advanced cooling system to provide the best balance of heat management and smooth frame rates. A larger battery and faster charging help you play longer and get back to gaming without skipping a beat.

Here are some of the best gaming smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 50,000 that you can buy today. The list includes OnePlus 15R, Oppo F31 Pro+ 5GRealme GT 7 Pro, Vivo V40 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is a great all-rounder with a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, making it ideal for gaming. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

oneplus 15r review ndtv display

For optics, the OnePlus 15R has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset carries a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+, AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,400mAh

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 52,999. It is released in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

Another popular gaming smartphone is Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, with strong overall performance for games and daily use. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The handset runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

oppo f31 pro plus 5g review ndtv display

The ppo F31 Pro+ 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The handset has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel portrait lens
  • Battery: 7000mAh battery 

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage is available at Rs. 34,999. It is available for purchase in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro is a strong contender in this price range with a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

realme gt 7 pro review main big gadgets 360

The performance-oriented Realme GT 7 Pro has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a Sony IMX906 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 5,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. But now it is available for Rs. 49,999. The 16GB + 512GB option will cost Rs. 54,999.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 5,800mAh 

Vivo V40 Pro

The Vivo V40 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

vivo v40 pro main big gadgets 360

For optics, Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo V40 Pro has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. 

Vivo V40 Pro Price in India

Vivo V40 Pro price is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 55,999. It is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades. 

iQOO Neo 10

Another gaming-focused smartphone under the Rs. 50,000 price segment is the iQOO Neo 10. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. It flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with a Q1 gaming processor. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

iqoo neo 10 display gadgets 360

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor
  • Battery: 7,000mAh battery

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

Pricing for the iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs. 31,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. It is offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Exceptional in durability
  • Vibrant display
  • Thoughtful design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden software experience
  • Dated chipset
  • Weak portrait photography
Read detailed OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant AMOLED display with HDR support
  • Slick design with IP68 rating
  • Solid performance
  • Dependable battery life
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Lacklustre ultrawide camera
Read detailed Vivo V40 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000: OnePlus 15R, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10, More
