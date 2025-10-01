Technology News
English Edition

Upcoming Smartphones in October 2025: OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17, Vivo V60e, and More

From the OnePlus 15 to the Vivo V60e, here are the upcoming smartphone launches in October 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 06:00 IST
Highlights
  • Oppo will unveil the new Find X9 series on October 16
  • Xiaomi 17 and OnePlus 15 will come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets
  • Other expected launches include Vivo V60e and Realme 15 Pro GOT Edition
The last few months have been packed with major smartphone launches. July saw the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, while Google launched its Pixel 10 series in August. In September, Apple introduced the highly-awaited iPhone 17 series, along with a new iPhone Air. October is shaping up to be a similar case as well. OEMs are expected to introduce their flagship devices powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 15, while iQOO 15 is also slated to debut.

Upcoming Smartphones in October 2025

It might be prudent to wait a little if you're considering a new smartphone purchase, with numerous launches expected this month. Here's our list of the Upcoming Smartphones in October 2025 to provide you with a better idea of what's coming soon and help you make an informed buying decision.

1. OnePlus 15

Launch Date - October

The OnePlus 15 is all set to be launched in India and the global markets as the successor to the OnePlus 13. As per reports, it will get several upgrades. The handset is confirmed to debut with a 165Hz display — a considerable step up from the 120Hz panel on the previous models.

oneplus 15 sand dune weibo

OnePlus has already announced that its upcoming flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. In terms of design, the handset will feature a minimalist camera deco, which closely resembles the camera module on the recently launched OnePlus 13s.

2. Xiaomi 17

Launch Date - October

At the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights Meet last week, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 17 in India. The handset recently made its debut in China as part of the Xiaomi 17 series and will make its way to other markets soon. The Xiaomi 17 is yet another handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

xiaomi 17 inline

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 17 comes with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen and a 7,000mAh battery. It also features Qualcomm AI Engine for executing on-device artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tasks.

3. Vivo V60e

Launch Date - October 7 (Expected)

The Vivo V60e is expected to be introduced as the successor to the Vivo V50e. As per the reports, the handset could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The company has confirmed that it will come with a 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual rear camera setup.

vivo v60e purple

Teasers suggest that the Vivo V60e could have a quad curved screen with Diamond Shield Glass protection. It is confirmed to get IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support.

4. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition

Launch Date - October

While the Realme 15 Pro 5G made its India debut in July, a limited edition variant of the handset is expected this month. Dubbed Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, it is said to only have cosmetic changes compared to the standard edition. The latter comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras.

realme 15 pro 5g game of thrones edition main

The Realme 15 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

5. Oppo Find X9 Series

Launch Date - October 16

The Oppo Find X9 series, comprising the standard Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro, will come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The standard variant will sport a 6.59-inch OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution, featuring the “first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1 nit Bright Eye Protection Screen" It is confirmed to arrive with a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

oppo find x9 series main

As per an Oppo official, the Oppo Find X9 will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colour options. The Find X9 Pro will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White (translated from Chinese).

Expected Smartphone Launches in October 2025

  • OnePlus 15
  • Xiaomi 17
  • Vivo V60e
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition
  • Oppo Find X9 Series
  • Honor Magic 8 Series
  • Vivo V300 Series
  • Honor Magic V6
  • iQOO 15
  • Realme P3 Lite 4G
  • Realme GT 8 Series
  • Moto X70 Air

We will keep updating this list to include more upcoming smartphones that are likely to launch in October (once they are confirmed).

Further reading: OnePlus 15, Vivo V60e, Oppo Find X9, Xiaomi 17, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, Upcoming Smartphones
