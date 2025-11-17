Are you planning to buy a gaming smartphone under Rs. 20,000? In recent years, purchasing a phone in this price segment doesn't mean you have to compromise on power or performance. In the last year, the sub-20K segment has seen a surge of feature-packed devices that can easily handle popular titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact. With faster processors, smoother displays, improved cooling, and bigger batteries becoming more accessible, budget gamers now have plenty of solid options to consider. This year's lineup includes several standout models that deliver impressive gaming capabilities without stretching your budget.

Read on to learn more about five of the best gaming phones you can buy under Rs. 20,000 in India in November, including the iQOO Z10R 5G, Oppo K13 5G, Moto G86 Power 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, and Redmi 15 5G. Each of these smartphones offers a compelling blend of raw performance, display smoothness, battery endurance, and everyday usability.

Whether you're a competitive gamer, someone who enjoys long weekend sessions, or simply want a phone that won't stutter under pressure, these devices bring enough muscle to enhance your gameplay experience. Let's take a look at what makes them the top gaming choices in this price range.

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

iQOO Z10R 5G

The iQOO Z10R 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits brightness. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone includes a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, along with several AI tools.

It comes with a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling system, as well as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is claimed to meet IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The 5,700mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and is rated for up to 26 hours of video playback. The handset weighs 183.5g and measures 7.3mm in thickness.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits brightness

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel IMX882 with OIS and 2-megapixel bokeh camera

Front Camera: 32-megapixel with 4K video recording

Battery: 5,700mAh with 44W fast charging, 1 to 50 percent in 33 minutes

Cooling: 13,690mm² graphite cooling system with 10 sensors

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C and multi-GNSS support

Durability: IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification and SGS anti-fall rating

Other Features: In-display fingerprint sensor and AI tools, including Circle to Search

Dimensions/Weight: 163.29 × 76 × 7.3 mm; 183.5 g

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z10R 5G is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants cost Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. It comes in Aquamarine and Moonstone colourways.

Oppo K13 5G

The Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and support for Wet Hand Touch and Glove Mode. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel rear camera setup alongside a 16-megapixel front camera, along with AI features like AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Eraser 2.0.

For cooling, it uses a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and a 5,700mm sq vapour chamber. The handset includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an IR blaster, and dual stereo speakers. It has IP65 dust and splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and gaming features like Snapdragon Elite Gaming and AI Trinity Engine. The 7,000mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, going from 0 to 100 percent in 56 minutes. The phone weighs 208g, measures 8.45mm thick, and includes a dedicated gaming Wi-Fi antenna with AI LinkBoost 2.0.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 with ColorOS 15

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,200 nits, Wet/Glove Touch

Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 with Adreno A810

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 2-megapixel secondary

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

AI Tools: AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0

Cooling: 6,000mm² graphite and 5,700mm² vapour chamber

Durability: IP65 rating and 5-year fluency certification

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR remote

Audio: Dual stereo speakers and in-display fingerprint sensor

Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging, 0 to 100 percent in 56 minutes

Dimensions/Weight: 8.45 mm thick; 208 g

Extras: Gaming antenna and AI LinkBoost 2.0

Oppo K13 5G Price in India

The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and it is available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options.

Moto G86 Power 5G

The Moto G86 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone includes a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification.

For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro mode, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and carries IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 with Hello UI

Display: 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 7i

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm)

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 8-megapixel ultrawide (macro) + flicker sensor

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio

Battery: 6,720mAh with 33W TurboPower charging

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB-C

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Durability: IP68, IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certification

Dimensions/Weight: 161.21 × 74.74 × 8.6 mm; 198g

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India

In India, the Moto G86 Power 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers will be able to choose from three colour options, including Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound.

Vivo T4x 5G

The Vivo T4x 5G features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The phone includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, dual stereo speakers, MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP64 rating.

It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging and supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and USB-C. The device also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165.7 × 76.3 × 8.09 mm and weighs 204g in Pronto Purple or 208g in Marine Blue.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15

Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz, 1,050 nits, TÜV Eye Protection

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 2-megapixel depth, LED flash, Dynamic Light

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Battery: 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB-C

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Durability: MIL-STD-810H rating and IP64 dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 165.7 × 76.3 × 8.09 mm; 204 g (Pronto Purple) / 208 g (Marine Blue)

Vivo T4x 5G Price in India

Pricing for the Vivo T4x 5G begins at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB model is set at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is tagged at Rs. 16,999. The handset is available in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colour options.

Redmi 15 5G

The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Redmi promises two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone includes a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel front camera, several AI imaging tools and Dolby-enhanced speakers.

The device houses a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. It supports 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and includes an IR Blaster. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor handles security, and the handset carries an IP64 rating. It measures 168.48 × 80.45 × 8.40 mm and weighs 217 grams.

Key Specifications

OS: HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15; 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates

Display: 6.9-inch full-HD+ LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling, 850 nits brightness, TÜV low blue light, flicker-free and circadian-friendly certifications

Processor: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel dual AI camera

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Audio: Dolby-certified speakers

Battery: 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and IR Blaster

Security & Durability: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating

Dimensions/Weight: 168.48 × 80.45 × 8.40 mm; 217 g

Redmi 15 5G Price in India

Redmi has set the starting price of the 15 5G handset at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version comes in at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone is offered in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple finishes.