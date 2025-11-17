With prices ranging from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 19,999, these smartphones offer smooth gaming and long battery life, without stretching your budget.
Are you planning to buy a gaming smartphone under Rs. 20,000? In recent years, purchasing a phone in this price segment doesn't mean you have to compromise on power or performance. In the last year, the sub-20K segment has seen a surge of feature-packed devices that can easily handle popular titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact. With faster processors, smoother displays, improved cooling, and bigger batteries becoming more accessible, budget gamers now have plenty of solid options to consider. This year's lineup includes several standout models that deliver impressive gaming capabilities without stretching your budget.
Read on to learn more about five of the best gaming phones you can buy under Rs. 20,000 in India in November, including the iQOO Z10R 5G, Oppo K13 5G, Moto G86 Power 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, and Redmi 15 5G. Each of these smartphones offers a compelling blend of raw performance, display smoothness, battery endurance, and everyday usability.
Whether you're a competitive gamer, someone who enjoys long weekend sessions, or simply want a phone that won't stutter under pressure, these devices bring enough muscle to enhance your gameplay experience. Let's take a look at what makes them the top gaming choices in this price range.
The iQOO Z10R 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits brightness. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone includes a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, along with several AI tools.
It comes with a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling system, as well as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is claimed to meet IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The 5,700mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and is rated for up to 26 hours of video playback. The handset weighs 183.5g and measures 7.3mm in thickness.
The iQOO Z10R 5G is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants cost Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. It comes in Aquamarine and Moonstone colourways.
The Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and support for Wet Hand Touch and Glove Mode. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel rear camera setup alongside a 16-megapixel front camera, along with AI features like AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Eraser 2.0.
For cooling, it uses a 6,000mm sq graphite sheet and a 5,700mm sq vapour chamber. The handset includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an IR blaster, and dual stereo speakers. It has IP65 dust and splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and gaming features like Snapdragon Elite Gaming and AI Trinity Engine. The 7,000mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, going from 0 to 100 percent in 56 minutes. The phone weighs 208g, measures 8.45mm thick, and includes a dedicated gaming Wi-Fi antenna with AI LinkBoost 2.0.
The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and it is available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options.
The Moto G86 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone includes a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification.
For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro mode, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and carries IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings.
In India, the Moto G86 Power 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers will be able to choose from three colour options, including Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound.
The Vivo T4x 5G features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The phone includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, dual stereo speakers, MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP64 rating.
It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging and supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and USB-C. The device also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165.7 × 76.3 × 8.09 mm and weighs 204g in Pronto Purple or 208g in Marine Blue.
Pricing for the Vivo T4x 5G begins at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB model is set at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is tagged at Rs. 16,999. The handset is available in Marine Blue and Pronto Purple colour options.
The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Redmi promises two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone includes a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel front camera, several AI imaging tools and Dolby-enhanced speakers.
The device houses a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. It supports 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and includes an IR Blaster. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor handles security, and the handset carries an IP64 rating. It measures 168.48 × 80.45 × 8.40 mm and weighs 217 grams.
Redmi has set the starting price of the 15 5G handset at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version comes in at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone is offered in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple finishes.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement