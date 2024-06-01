Technology News

Best Tech Deals of the Week: iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim and More

You can take advantage of exciting discounts on the iPhone 15, Sony's PlayStation5 Slim and other electronics.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2024 12:42 IST
This week's tech deals bring exciting discounts on some of the best gadgets and electronics items available today. There's something for everyone, from the latest smartphones and powerful laptops to great printers and efficient chargers. Whether you want to upgrade your gaming console or improve your home office setup, these limited-time offers will let you maximise your savings. Don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on these top tech deals!

Sony PlayStation 5 Console (Slim, 1024 GB)

Attention, gaming enthusiasts! The Sony PlayStation 5 Console, a must-have for serious gamers, is now available at an unbeatable discount. With a 1024 GB storage capacity, this slim version is designed to take your gaming experience to the next level with its ultra-high-speed SSD, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers. Its sleek and compact design is a perfect fit for any gaming setup. Originally priced at Rs. 54,990, you can now get it on Flipkart for just Rs. 49,990, saving you a significant amount. If you use SBI, ICICI, and Axis Bank credit cards, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 3000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 46,990.

Effective sale price: Rs. 46,990 (MRP: Rs. 54,990)

HP Smart Tank All-In-One 529 Multi-function Colour Ink Tank Printer

The HP Smart Tank All-In-One 529 Multi-function Colour Ink Tank Printer is an excellent choice for those needing a reliable and cost-effective printing solution. This versatile printer offers print, scan, and copy functionalities, making it perfect for home or small office use. Its high-capacity ink tank system ensures you can print more pages at a lower cost, with vibrant colour quality and crisp text. Generally priced at Rs. 13,825, it is now available on Flipkart for just Rs. 10,999. If you own an Axis Bank credit card, you can get an extra discount of Rs. 1,320, bringing down the price to Rs. 9,679.

Effective sale price: Rs. 9,679 (MRP Rs. 13,825)

Apple iPhone 15 (Blue, 128 GB)

Looking to upgrade your smartphone? The Apple iPhone 15 in blue with 128 GB of storage offers top-of-the-line features and a lovely design. This latest model boasts the powerful A16 Bionic chip, delivering lightning-fast performance and efficiency. Its Super Retina XDR display provides stunning visuals, while the great dual-camera setup captures professional-quality photos and videos. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, this high-end smartphone is now available for just Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart. If you own a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can get an extra discount of Rs. 3,255, bringing down the price to Rs. 61,892.

Effective sale price: Rs. 61,892 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

CMF by Nothing 65 W GaN 3 A Multiport Mobile Charger

In need of a powerful charger? The CMF by Nothing 65W GaN 3 A Multiport Mobile Charger could be the one. This 65W compact charger features Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, allowing faster and more efficient charging. With three Type-C ports, you can charge three devices at the same, making it perfect for both travel and home use. Originally priced at Rs. 2,999, it is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 1,699.

Sale price: Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

LG 7 Kg 5-Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Upgrade your laundry game with the LG 7 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. Perfect for families of 3 to 4, it boasts top-notch wash quality with Hygiene Steam and Direct-Drive technology. Also, it comes with a 5-star energy rating, which means it's both efficient and eco-friendly. Its high spin speed of 1200 RPM helps clothes dry faster, and the 10-wash programs handle different laundry needs. Originally Rs. 43,990, it's now available on Amazon for just Rs. 27,990. And if you own an Axis Bank credit, you can get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000. That will bring down the price to Rs. 26,990.

Effective sale price: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 43,990)

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop

The Acer Aspire Lite stands out with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, delivering solid performance and ample storage. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels and an ultra-slim design makes it a visually appealing and portable option. Originally listed at Rs. 59,990, this laptop is now available on Amazon for Rs. 34,999. Axis Bank credit card will get you an extra Rs. 1,000 off. Hence, your effective price will be Rs. 33,999.

Effective sale price: Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 59,990)

