iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could soon support visual intelligence, a new leak claimed. Visual intelligence in Apple Intelligence refers to tasks that require computer vision. These are currently only available to the iPhone 16 series, despite the iPhone 15 Pro models supporting on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing. As per the tipster, the decision was taken after Apple found a solution to integrate these AI features in the recently launched iPhone 16e despite the lack of the Camera Control button.

iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Get Visual Intelligence Features

John Gruber, the co-creator of the Markdown markup language, claimed in a blog post that iPhone 15 Pro models could get visual intelligence features as soon as April. Citing unnamed Apple representatives, the tipster claimed that smartphone owners will be able to bind the feature with the Action Button. This is said to be rolled out with the iOS 18.4 update.

Notably, visual intelligence allows iPhone 16 series users to long press the Camera Control button to quickly use the camera's viewfinder to look up details about a business, translate text, summarise text or read written text aloud as well as identify plants, animals, and more. So far, the feature was exclusive to the latest generation of the iPhone as the only way to access it was with the Camera Control button.

However, with the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple also added visual intelligence in the Control Center and added the ability to bind the feature via the Action Button. Now, it appears the same will be added to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Notably, visual intelligence was the only Apple Intelligence feature that was not rolled out to last year's Pro models with the iOS 18.2 update. Many speculated that this was being done to create a distinction between the two generations, however, that may not be the case. Gruber speculated that the Cupertino-based tech giant was waiting for the launch of the iPhone 16e before expanding the feature to older devices.

Interestingly, Apple has also integrated visual intelligence with OpenAI's ChatGPT, and gives users an option to access the chatbot to ask queries about surrounding objects.