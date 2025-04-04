Technology News
English Edition

How to Use Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Running iOS 18.4

Visual Intelligence allows users to point the iPhone’s camera viewfinder towards an object and search for relevant information about it.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 17:05 IST
How to Use Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Running iOS 18.4

Apple introduced Visual Intelligence with the iPhone 16 models in September

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models get Visual Intelligence with iOS 18.4 update
  • It is activated via Action button, lock screen button or Control Centre
  • The feature requires Apple Intelligence to be enabled
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 18.4 update on Monday and it included several notable features for iPhone users. It introduced new toggles in the Control Centre, new emojis, Priority Notifications, an app to customise the Apple Vision Pro, and wider Apple Intelligence availability. However, perhaps the most notable addition is the expansion of Visual Intelligence to Apple's flagship iPhone models from 2023; the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What is Visual Intelligence?

Powered by the Cupertino-based tech giant's Apple Intelligence suite, Visual Intelligence is a visual lookup tool which helps users quickly learn about objects and places. It was introduced with the iPhone 16 series in September. The company says it can interact with text in several ways. Users can ask it to summarise and translate text between languages, read it aloud, and detect phone numbers or email addresses and add them to contacts.

Further, the AI lookup tool can identify plants and animals and look up details about a restaurant or business. As per Apple, iPhone users can also enable web search to look up a product they like, solve a math equation, or simply ask ChatGPT to provide more information.

In essence, Visual Intelligence is Apple's own version of Google Lens, allowing users to point the iPhone's camera viewfinder towards an object and search for relevant information about it.

Visual Intelligence Availability

Visual Intelligence is available on iPhone 16e running iOS 18.3 or later, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18.4 or later firmware. However, Apple Intelligence must be turned on to use this feature. Notably, Apple's AI suite isn't yet available in all languages or regions.

Apple says its AI suite is compatible with the entire iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and the newest addition, the iPhone 16e. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are supported from Apple's previous smartphone lineup.

How to Use Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro Models

On the iPhone 16 series, Visual Intelligence can be toggled via the new Camera Control button. However, since the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max do not have the aforementioned button, Apple has designed the Action button for invoking the feature. To do this:

  1. Go to Settings > Action Button. An image of the iPhone's left spine will appear with icons representing actions that can be assigned to the Action button.
  2. Swipe left or right until the Visual Intelligence option appears on the screen.
  3. Point your iPhone's camera at an object and then press and hold the Action button.
  4. You can choose to either ask Apple Intelligence questions about the object in the viewfinder or search for it on the web via your preferred search engine.

In addition to the Action button, Visual Intelligence can also be placed as an icon on the iPhone's lock screen and as a dedicated option in the Control Centre.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple intelligence, IPhone, Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Visual Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera

Related Stories

How to Use Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Running iOS 18.4
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. New CMF Phone Rear Camera Module Revealed in Teaser
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  6. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  8. OnePlus 13T Battery Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
  9. Honor 400 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  2. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  3. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  5. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  7. Honor Said to Unveil Magic V5 Foldable Smartphone This Year; to Skip Magic V4 Model
  8. GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April
  9. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Details Leaked; Suggest Surprising Changes
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »