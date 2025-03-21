‘Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, according to claims by a market research firm. Samsung and Vivo dominated the market with the most market share. Meanwhile, the former, along with Apple, accounted for a combined 94 percent of the total smartphone exports from the country, benefitting from the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme. Meanwhile, Dixon emerged as India's top manufacturer of smartphones and feature phones, registering a 39 percent YoY growth.

Growth of ‘Made in India' Smartphone Shipments

According to Counterpoint Research's ‘Make in India' Service, Samsung retained its spot from last year as the top smartphone manufacturer of 2024, registering a 6 percent YoY growth and a 13 percent YoY increase in exports. The brand had an overall share of 20 percent in the Indian smartphone market.

Vivo ranked second with a 14 percent market share, with its offline expansion and improved distribution network cited as the contributing factors. Meanwhile, Oppo registered a 34 percent decline in shipments, slipping to the fourth spot. The analysis reveals that Dixon achieved a 39 percent YoY growth, owing to its recent partnerships with the Transsion brands as well as Realme. It ranked as the top manufacturer of smartphones and feature phones in the country.

Further, Tata Electronics was the fastest growing manufacturer of 2024 with a 107 percent YoY increase. Counterpoint states that iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 were the major volume contributors. To further cement its position as a key player in the global electronics supply chain, the company has ventured into semiconductor fabrication with a factory established in Haryana, while also currently building an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in Assam.

Meanwhile, DBG Technology, which manufactures smartphones for brands such as Xiaomi and Realme in India, also recorded a double-digit growth. According to Counterpoint's Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh, smartphone manufacturing in India is expected to grow by double digits in 2025, with a particular increase likely in “local value addition”.