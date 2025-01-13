Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 commenced at 12am IST for Prime members but is now open for all users in India. The first sale event of the year brings discounts on several products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning a smartphone upgrade in this new year and scouring the market for a great deal on a premium device, then there's great news for you as Amazon brings amazing upgrade opportunities. Buyers can take advantage of top offers on brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

The iPhone 15 series was launched in India in September 2023 and the base The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB option. During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 sale, the phone can be bought for as low as Rs. 57,499. It is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset and comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. There are offers on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13, and other models part of Apple's lineup too.

In addition to price cuts, consumers can avail of additional benefits like coupon discounts, exchange offers or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product during the Amazon sale. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Those wanting to trade in their old devices can take advantage of up to Rs. 45,000 exchange value, depending on the handset model and condition. Other offers include coupons of up to Rs. 20,000, no-cost EMI options, and up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.