Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models

iPhone 15 can be bought for as low as Rs. 57,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Updated: 13 January 2025 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched in India in September 2024

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is available for Rs. 57,499, down from Rs. 69,900
  • Buyers can avail 10 percent instant SBI discount up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashbacks
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 commenced at 12am IST for Prime members but is now open for all users in India. The first sale event of the year brings discounts on several products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning a smartphone upgrade in this new year and scouring the market for a great deal on a premium device, then there's great news for you as Amazon brings amazing upgrade opportunities. Buyers can take advantage of top offers on brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more.

The iPhone 15 series was launched in India in September 2023 and the base The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB option. During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 sale, the phone can be bought for as low as Rs. 57,499. It is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset and comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. There are offers on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13, and other models part of Apple's lineup too.

In addition to price cuts, consumers can avail of additional benefits like coupon discounts, exchange offers or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product during the Amazon sale. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions. Those wanting to trade in their old devices can take advantage of up to Rs. 45,000 exchange value, depending on the handset model and condition. Other offers include coupons of up to Rs. 20,000, no-cost EMI options, and up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,37,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,12,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 84,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 74,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 1,28,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Pro (512GB) Rs. 1,64,900 Rs. 1,39,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 69,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 57,499 Buy Now
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 43,499 Buy Now
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
