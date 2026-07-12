If you've been shopping for a new smartphone, you've probably noticed terms like IP54, IP67 or IP68 on specification sheets. While these ratings are often highlighted as a sign of durability, they can be confusing if you don't know what the numbers actually mean. An IP rating reveals how well a device is protected against dust and water under standard testing conditions, but not every rating offers the same level of protection. Here's everything you need to know about IP ratings and what they mean for everyday use.

What is an IP Rating?

If you've ever looked at a smartphone's specifications, you've probably come across terms like IP68 or IP69. These ratings indicate how well a device is protected against dust and water. IP stands for Ingress Protection, an international standard defined under IEC 60529 that measures a product's resistance to solid particles and liquids. The first digit represents protection against dust, while the second indicates resistance to water. In general, a higher number means better protection.

However, an IP rating does not mean a device is completely waterproof or immune to every type of damage. Understanding what each rating means can help you choose a smartphone that suits your lifestyle, whether you need extra protection from rain, accidental spills or dusty environments.

What the First Number in an IP Rating Means

The first number tells you how well a device is protected against solid objects, including dust. It ranges from 0 to 6, with higher numbers offering better protection. For instance, a phone with an IP5X rating is protected against most dust, although tiny particles may still get inside without affecting how it works.

An IP6X rating, on the other hand, means the device is completely dust-tight under standard testing conditions. If you often use your phone outdoors, while travelling or in dusty surroundings, this is a number worth checking. Most modern flagship smartphones carry an IP6X rating, giving you added peace of mind that dust and dirt are less likely to affect the device's performance over time.

What the Second Number in an IP Rating Means

The second number in an IP rating indicates how well a device can withstand water. Think of it as a scale from everyday spills to full water immersion. Ratings from 1 to 4 cover light exposure, such as dripping water, rain and splashes. A rating of 5 or 6 means the device can withstand water jets, so that it can remain safe against stronger streams of water.

From 7 onwards, the testing shifts to immersion. An IPX7 device can survive being submerged in fresh water for a limited time, while an IPX8 device is designed for deeper or longer immersion. The highest rating, IPX9, adds protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Just remember, even the highest IP rating doesn't make a phone completely waterproof, so it's still wise to avoid saltwater, pool water and hot liquids.

Most Widely Used IP Ratings

IP44: You'll often come across an IP44 rating on indoor electronics and accessories. It protects the device against solid objects larger than 1mm and water splashes from any direction, making it suitable for places where occasional exposure to moisture is expected.

IP54: For many everyday gadgets, IP54 offers a good balance of dust and water protection. It protects against limited dust ingress that won't interfere with normal operation and also resists water splashes from any direction.

IP64: An IP64 rating is a good choice if you need protection against dust along with resistance to everyday splashes. It certifies that the device is dust-tight and protected against water splashes from any direction.

IP65: You'll often find an IP65 rating on products designed for outdoor use. It means the device is completely protected against dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets from any direction, but it isn't designed to be submerged in water.

IP67: Many smartphones come with an IP67 rating, offering complete protection against dust and resistance to temporary immersion in fresh water. This rating means the device is tested to withstand immersion in up to 1 metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

IP68: If you're buying a premium smartphone today, chances are it comes with an IP68 rating. This means the device is completely protected against dust and is tested to withstand deeper or longer immersion in fresh water than an IP67-rated device. Just keep in mind that the exact depth and duration vary from one manufacturer to another.

IP69: If you see an IP69 rating, it means the device is completely protected against dust and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. While IP68 measures resistance to water immersion, IP69 tests a device's ability to withstand powerful water jets. It is most commonly found on rugged smartphones and industrial equipment.

IP69K: You are most likely to come across IP69K on industrial and automotive products rather than everyday consumer devices. It is designed to withstand close-range, high-pressure, high-temperature water jets used during intensive cleaning. Although IEC 60529 now includes the equivalent IP69 rating, manufacturers still widely use the IP69K designation in these sectors.