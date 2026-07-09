Think Foldables Have Weak Cameras? This Phone Changed That in India

The biggest criticism of foldable phones was never the hinge. It was the camera.

While display, hinge and durability improved with each generation, photography often felt like the compromise buyers had to accept in exchange for a foldable form factor. That perception is now being challenged more directly than ever.

Foldables in 2026 are no longer defined by compromise engineering. They are increasingly designed as flagship devices that also fold.

New-generation foldables are arriving with larger sensors, dedicated zoom hardware, advanced video capabilities, AI-powered imaging systems, and computational photography engines that bring them much closer to traditional premium smartphones. As camera quality becomes a bigger purchase consideration, buyers evaluating the latest foldable phone launches are increasingly looking beyond the form factor and focusing on imaging performance.

The Motorola Razr Fold reflects this shift. The device recorded a DXOMARK camera score of 164 and received Gold Label certification, placing it among the highest-rated foldable imaging systems tested by the independent benchmarking platform.

But the bigger story is not the score. It is how foldables are no longer treated as camera-compromised devices in the first place.

Quick Takeaways

Foldable cameras are no longer defined only by hardware compromises, with newer devices integrating flagship-grade sensors and telephoto systems

Periscope zoom and high-resolution video recording are now becoming part of the foldable camera conversation

The Motorola Razr Fold features a triple 50MP rear camera system built around Sony LYTIA sensors

The device supports up to 8K Dolby Vision recording, along with 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60fps across all rear cameras

Motorola has added Pantone Validated Camera and Pantone SkinTone Validation for colour consistency

The Razr Fold achieved a DXOMARK camera score of 164, with Gold Label certification being rated as the best cameras in foldables

Foldable form factors now extend camera usage through features like External Display Preview, Tent Mode, and Laptop Mode

Why Foldable Cameras Were Always The Weak Link

Foldables started with a difficult design problem. Engineers had to fit a folding display mechanism, hinge assembly, battery, cooling system, and flagship chipset into a compact and mechanically complex structure. In that balancing act, camera systems often had limited space to grow.

Unlike traditional smartphones, foldables don't have the same internal layout flexibility. Every additional camera module competes with structural components and folding mechanisms. That made it difficult for early devices to adopt larger sensors or more advanced zoom hardware.

As a result, foldables became known for their design innovation and multitasking, but photography rarely stood out as a defining strength. That limitation wasn't accidental. It was structural.

What Changed In Foldable Camera Systems In 2026

Today's foldables are no longer being judged only on how well they fold. Buyers increasingly expect them to deliver a complete flagship experience, including photography, videography, multitasking, entertainment, and productivity. That shift has accelerated innovation in camera hardware

Manufacturers are now integrating larger sensors, more capable telephoto systems, and AI-powered image processing engines into modern foldables. Whether someone is considering a premium foldable Android phone or comparing the latest foldable phone launches, imaging performance has become a much bigger part of the purchase decision.

Foldable Camera Evolution

Earlier Foldables Foldables In 2026 Smaller sensors due to space constraints Larger flagship-grade sensors Limited zoom systems Dedicated periscope telephoto cameras Standard video recording HDR and 8K video support Basic image processing AI-assisted computational photography

This shift is not about adding more features for the sake of it. It reflects a broader attempt to remove photography from the list of compromises foldables once required.

Periscope Zoom Arrives on Foldables

One of the most significant developments has been the arrival of periscope zoom systems.

Traditional digital zoom often relies on cropping into an image, which can reduce detail as magnification increases. Periscope cameras use a folded optical design to achieve longer focal lengths while maintaining a relatively slim device profile.

For foldables, this is particularly important. Travel photography, portraits, sports, and event photography all benefit from optical zoom, allowing users to get closer to a subject without physically moving toward it.

As foldables become more photography-focused, dedicated telephoto hardware is becoming an increasingly important part of the overall camera experience.

Sony Sensors on a Form Factor That Folds

Camera performance begins with the sensor.

Larger sensors can capture more light, which helps improve image quality across a variety of scenarios, particularly in low-light environments. Better light capture often translates into improved dynamic range, reduced image noise, and more natural detail retention.

This is one of the areas where modern foldables have made meaningful progress. Advances in sensor design have made it easier to integrate flagship-grade imaging hardware into foldable devices without compromising portability.

For buyers considering a foldable Android phone, sensor quality has become one of the clearest indicators of how capable a foldable camera system will be in everyday photography.

8K Video From a Phone That Fits in Your Pocket

Video has become just as important as photography for many smartphone users.

Whether it's capturing travel memories, creating short-form content, joining video calls, or working on professional shoots, smartphones are now expected to double up as serious video tools.

The latest generation of foldables is stepping up with higher-resolution recording, HDR formats, AI-powered stabilisation, and creator-focused capture features. The Motorola Razr Fold goes a step further with 8K Dolby Vision video, bringing cinema-grade clarity and colour depth into a compact foldable form factor.

For users who create content regularly, these additions help transform foldables from everyday smartphones into genuinely capable pocket production devices.

Motorola Razr Fold and Its DXOMARK-Recognised Camera System

The Motorola Razr Fold reflects many of the trends shaping modern foldable cameras.

The device achieved a DXOMARK camera score of 164 and received DXOMARK's Gold Label certification for imaging performance. According to DXOMARK's testing, the camera system performed strongly across areas including exposure, dynamic range, zoom performance, colour rendering, and low-light photography.

Rather than treating photography as a secondary consideration, Motorola has built much of the Razr Fold experience around imaging and content creation.

Camera System At A Glance

Component Specification Main Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 with OIS Periscope Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 with 3x Optical Zoom and 100X AI Super Zoom Pro Ultrawide Camera 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision Video Up to 8K Dolby Vision recording Colour Science Pantone Validated Camera + SkinTone Validation

Main Camera: Sony-Backed, Pantone Validated

At the heart of the system is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor paired with optical image stabilisation.

Motorola says the sensor uses Quad Pixel technology to improve low-light sensitivity while helping deliver greater detail and dynamic range. The company has also incorporated Pantone Validated Camera and Pantone SkinTone Validation technologies to support more natural colour reproduction and skin-tone rendering.

The system is further assisted by a multispectral camera sensor that analyses lighting conditions in real time, helping optimise exposure and white balance.

Together, these technologies are designed to create photos that look natural across a range of shooting environments rather than relying on aggressive image processing.

Every Lens Shoots 4K at 60 fps

The Motorola Razr Fold also supports 8K Dolby Vision recording, giving users a higher-resolution option for capturing highly detailed, cinematic video.

The device delivers consistent 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps across all rear cameras, allowing users to switch focal lengths seamlessly without breaking the visual flow.

Motorola has added creator-focused features such as Video Horizon Lock, Adaptive Stabilisation, Audio Zoom, Hyperlapse, and Long Exposure modes.

For content creators, vloggers, and social media users, these tools provide greater flexibility without requiring additional equipment.

The Dual-Screen Selfie Advantage with Rear Camera Preview

One advantage unique to foldables is the ability to use the primary camera system for selfies. The Razr Fold allows users to use the rear camera system for selfies as well, with a live preview on the external display for easy framing.

The device allows users to frame shots using the external display while capturing images through the rear camera array. This means selfies and group shots can benefit from the same camera hardware used for everyday photography.

Motorola has also included features such as Air Gesture Controls, Frame Match, Dual Capture, Photo Booth Mode, and External Display Preview to support different shooting styles.

These capabilities highlight how foldable devices can approach photography differently from conventional smartphone designs.

Built To Stand Out, Not Just Fold

Photography is influenced by more than camera hardware. Design can also shape how a device fits into different creative workflows.

The Razr Fold supports Tent Mode, Laptop Mode, and flexible fold positions that allow the device to stand independently in a variety of scenarios. This can be useful for hands-free photography, video calls, time-lapse recording, or content creation.

Motorola has paired those capabilities with a 4.6mm unfolded profile, a lightweight 240g design, an aircraft-grade steel hinge structure, and titanium reinforcement.

The result is a foldable designed not only for portability but also for versatility.

Where Foldable Cameras Now Hold Their Own

The true measure of camera performance isn't found in a specification sheet. It becomes apparent in everyday use.

Night Photography On A Foldable Screen

Low-light photography remains one of the most demanding smartphone camera scenarios.

The Razr Fold combines its Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, Quad Pixel technology, optical image stabilisation, and AI-powered image processing to improve light capture and detail retention in darker environments.

According to DXOMARK's testing, the device demonstrated strong performance in exposure, dynamic range, and low-light photography while maintaining balanced colours and controlled image noise.

Zoom Shots Without Compromise

The inclusion of a dedicated 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope camera introduces greater flexibility when photographing distant subjects.

The camera supports 3x optical zoom and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro. Motorola says AI-powered sharpening and stabilisation help preserve texture and detail at longer zoom ranges.

The 71mm equivalent focal length also lends itself well to portrait photography, helping create more natural-looking facial proportions.

Creating Content With Two Screens

Content creation is one area where foldables can offer experiences that traditional smartphones simply cannot replicate.

The Razr Fold combines an 8.1-inch internal display with multitasking features such as split-screen workflows, a persistent taskbar, floating windows, and app continuity between the external and internal displays.

Creator Scenario Foldable Advantage Recording Reels and Short Videos External display preview and better selfies from the main rear camera Product Demonstrations Laptop Mode support Video Calls Tent Mode functionality Reviewing Footage Large 8.1-inch display Multitasking Split-screen productivity features

A creator can reference a mood board on one side of the display while shooting content on the other, review footage while taking notes, or conduct video calls in Tent Mode without needing a separate stand.

The Weak Camera Argument Does Not Hold Anymore

Foldables were once defined by compromise engineering. That definition no longer applies.

The category has matured into a full flagship ecosystem where camera systems are no longer secondary design trade-offs but primary performance pillars.

With larger sensors, periscope zoom systems, AI-driven imaging, Dolby Vision video capture, and flexible shooting modes, foldables are now capable of delivering imaging experiences that were previously exclusive to traditional premium smartphones.

The Motorola Razr Fold represents this shift clearly, not as an incremental upgrade, but as evidence that foldables have entered their flagship phase.

For buyers evaluating the latest foldable phone launches in 2026, camera performance is no longer a limitation to consider. It is increasingly one of the reasons to explore the category in the first place.

FAQs

Do Foldable Phones Have Good Cameras in 2026?

Modern foldables have become significantly more capable camera devices. Larger sensors, dedicated telephoto systems, AI-assisted imaging, and advanced video capabilities have helped close much of the gap that once existed between foldables and premium smartphones.

Can A Foldable Phone Replace A Regular Flagship For Photography?

For many users, yes. Modern foldables now offer advanced camera hardware, optical zoom, computational photography, and flexible shooting modes that support a wide variety of photography and videography needs.

What Is DXOMARK And Why Does It Matter For Camera Quality?

DXOMARK is an independent testing organisation that evaluates smartphone cameras through a combination of laboratory testing and real-world image analysis. Its scoring system is widely referenced as one indicator of camera performance.

Can Foldable Phones Be Your Primary Smartphone Today?

Yes, for many users they already can be. Modern foldables offer flagship-level performance, advanced cameras, and flexible form factors that work well for everyday use, making them increasingly viable as a primary smartphone.

What Is The DXOMARK Score Of The Motorola Razr Fold?

The Motorola Razr Fold achieved a DXOMARK camera score of 164 and received DXOMARK's Gold Label certification for imaging performance.