Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating

Oppo's latest teaser shows the company's upcoming Find N5 in use while submerged.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 14:37 IST
Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo’s Find N5 compared to an iPhone 16 Pro

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N5 is expected to have a thinner than usual foldable design
  • Its fast wireless charging capabilities will also extend to select EVs
  • The foldable can be operated underwater
Oppo Find N5 is expected to be announced in February and will be the first device of its kind to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, as per a recent leak. Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau revealed that the upcoming device will be the “thinnest foldable phone” in a recent teaser. After showcasing its thinness against the latest iPhone model, an Oppo executive has now revealed that the foldable can also be submerged in water and, unlike the previous model, will also offer support for fast wireless charging.

Zhou Yibao, product head for the Oppo Find series, mentioned the two features in two posts on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The first post showcases the phone's wireless charging capabilities, which are similar to the recently launched Oppo Find X8 Pro and the OnePlus 13.

The executive confirmed that the Oppo Find N5 (which should also be launched as the OnePlus Open 2 globally) will offer support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. He also stated that in-car wireless charging systems of popular EV brands like BYD, NIO and more would also support Oppo's fast charging technology. The company claims that it has managed to provide fast wireless charging by reducing the density of the charging coil, allowing it to offer the feature despite the thinner-than-usual foldable design.

A more recent post by the same executive includes a video showcasing the Oppo Find N5's underwater capabilities. The representative claims that the phone offers an IPX9 rating for water resistance. He first dips it in a fountain and then hands it over to an underwater diver who takes the foldable in to a deep pool, using the phone's camera to record videos when underwater. What remains to be seen is whether the phone can be opened and folded when underwater.

During this process, Oppo also reveals the slim borders of the inner display and what appears to be a slimmer yet bigger overall form factor compared to the previous Oppo Find N3 or OnePlus Open models.

After several leaks and rumours, the brand recently revealed the first clear images of the phone, revealing a part of its foldable design. The device, as per the previously released images, is as thin as a USB-C port when opened.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo, Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N5 IP Rating, Oppo Find N5 Wireless Charging, OnePlus Open 2 IP Rating, OnePlus Open 2 Wireless Charging
US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks

