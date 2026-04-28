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Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Reportedly Pledges to Expand Apple’s Services Portfolio

John Ternus will take charge as Apple's new CEO on September 1.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 12:06 IST
Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Reportedly Pledges to Expand Apple’s Services Portfolio

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karola G

Apple Pay was launched in the US in September 2014

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Highlights
  • Ternus might present Apple’s first foldable on stage
  • Apple might launch various new product categories
  • Ternus is Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering
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Apple is set to go through a major management overhaul, with Tim Cook moving out of the CEO role in a few months, joining Apple's Board of Directors and overseeing the tech giant's dealings with policymakers. Apple has already named John Ternus as its next chief executive, who is set to take control of the company's day-to-day operations on September 1. Currently heading the Cupertino company's hardware engineering department, Ternus is known for his product development prowess. However, in the latest addition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the new CEO has also pledged to lead the expansion of Apple's various Services, while calling Apple Pay an “incredible one”.

John Ternus Closely Involved in Development of Foldable

According to Gurman, the incoming CEO Ternus, told Apple employees during a town hall meeting last week that he plans to expand the Apple Services portfolio and has no plans to slow down the division's growth. The Eddy Cue-led Apple Services department is reportedly worth $100 billion (roughly Rs. 9,44,664 crore), which Cue, Cook, and Apple's former Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri built when Apple was struggling to record growth in terms of hardware sales.

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Ternus reportedly said, “I look forward to continuing to expand that [Apple Services] and continuing to look for the kinds of services where we're really finding the opportunities between the hardware and software.”

During the meeting with the Apple employees, the incoming CEO reportedly highlighted that he sees many more “opportunities” with Apple Pay, calling it an incredible Apple service. Ternus added that Apple Pay has transformed the way people are buying things and how digital commerce functions, Gurman writes. Further, he reportedly walked Apple employees through his vision for Apple Intelligence, while promising advances in the field.

Apart from this, Ternus will reportedly be overseeing Apple's entry into various new hardware categories. Set to take charge on September 1, Ternus will reportedly be on stage for the launch of the company's first book-style foldable within two weeks of his assuming the CEO position.

Gurman claims that Ternus was closely involved in the engineering and development of the rumoured foldable, which could be called the iPhone Ultra. This, along with Ternus' hardware engineering background, makes him one of the best faces within Apple to introduce the new device. The company also plans to launch AI-powered smart home devices, AI-powered wearables with built-in cameras, the first MacBook with a touchscreen, and the first foldable iPad model.

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Further reading: Apple Pay, Apple Services, Apple, John Ternus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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