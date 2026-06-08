WWDC 2026: Tim Cook’s Final Apple Keynote Marks the End of an Era

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 is all set to begin today. The developer conference, held every year in the summer, is expected to kick off with a special keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, the upcoming event is likely to be different from the previous editions, as it could potentially mark Cook's final WWDC appearance as Apple's CEO. The Cupertino-based tech giant previously announced that Cook will step down from the role later this year, with current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus set to take over.

What to Expect From Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said he expects Cook to open the WWDC 2026 keynote before handing over to Apple's software leadership team for the bulk of the presentation. According to the report, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi will play a major role throughout the keynote once again.

The report also mentions that Mike Rockwell, who recently moved from leading Vision Pro and visionOS development to overseeing Siri, is likely to be the executive introducing the company's revamped AI assistant. The journalist writes that Rockwell was tasked with leading Siri's overhaul following criticism of Apple's AI rollout and is reportedly responsible for many of the improvements expected to debut at WWDC.

The keynote is also expected to feature executives such as Jeff Norris, who oversees visionOS, and David Clark, who leads watchOS development.

WWDC 2026's keynote address is significant as it is the last major event for the company before Apple's planned leadership transition. Earlier this year, the company announced that Cook would step down as CEO on September 1 after more than 14 years in the role. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, who currently heads Apple's hardware engineering division.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has spent more than two decades playing a central role in the development of the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Mac lineup. He became Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2021.

Recent reports suggest Ternus is expected to lead Apple more aggressively towards AI while also expanding upon the hardware ambitions. Under his leadership, Apple is also reportedly exploring multiple new product categories, including smart glasses, AI-powered wearables, robotics products, home devices, and future mixed-reality hardware.

Tim Cook, meanwhile, joined Apple in 1998. His tenure as the CEO began in 2011 after the passing of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Over the past 15 years, Cook has overseen one of the most transformative periods in the company's history, with the tech giant's market capitalisation growing from around $350 billion to $4 trillion. It is under his leadership that Apple became the world's first publicly traded firm to achieve a market valuation of $3 trillion.