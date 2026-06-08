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WWDC 2026: Tim Cook’s Final Apple Keynote Marks the End of an Era

Tim Cook is expected to step down as CEO on September 1 after more than 14 years in the role, succeeded by John Ternus.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 14:19 IST
WWDC 2026: Tim Cook’s Final Apple Keynote Marks the End of an Era

Photo Credit: Apple

John Ternus (left) and Tim Cook (right)

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Highlights
  • Tim Cook has held the Apple CEO role for about 15 years
  • John Ternus is expected to take over as CEO in September 1
  • WWDC's keynote address is scheduled to take place later today
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Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 is all set to begin today. The developer conference, held every year in the summer, is expected to kick off with a special keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, the upcoming event is likely to be different from the previous editions, as it could potentially mark Cook's final WWDC appearance as Apple's CEO. The Cupertino-based tech giant previously announced that Cook will step down from the role later this year, with current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus set to take over.

What to Expect From Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said he expects Cook to open the WWDC 2026 keynote before handing over to Apple's software leadership team for the bulk of the presentation. According to the report, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi will play a major role throughout the keynote once again.

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The report also mentions that Mike Rockwell, who recently moved from leading Vision Pro and visionOS development to overseeing Siri, is likely to be the executive introducing the company's revamped AI assistant. The journalist writes that Rockwell was tasked with leading Siri's overhaul following criticism of Apple's AI rollout and is reportedly responsible for many of the improvements expected to debut at WWDC.

The keynote is also expected to feature executives such as Jeff Norris, who oversees visionOS, and David Clark, who leads watchOS development.

WWDC 2026's keynote address is significant as it is the last major event for the company before Apple's planned leadership transition. Earlier this year, the company announced that Cook would step down as CEO on September 1 after more than 14 years in the role. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, who currently heads Apple's hardware engineering division.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has spent more than two decades playing a central role in the development of the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Mac lineup. He became Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2021.

Recent reports suggest Ternus is expected to lead Apple more aggressively towards AI while also expanding upon the hardware ambitions. Under his leadership, Apple is also reportedly exploring multiple new product categories, including smart glasses, AI-powered wearables, robotics products, home devices, and future mixed-reality hardware.

Tim Cook, meanwhile, joined Apple in 1998. His tenure as the CEO began in 2011 after the passing of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Over the past 15 years, Cook has overseen one of the most transformative periods in the company's history, with the tech giant's market capitalisation growing from around $350 billion to $4 trillion. It is under his leadership that Apple became the world's first publicly traded firm to achieve a market valuation of $3 trillion.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, John Ternus, WWDC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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